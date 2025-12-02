KwaZulu-Natal Storms Wreak Havoc: Floods, Hail, Infrastructure Damage Experienced in the Province
- KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was battered by heavy rains, hailstorms and severe flooding on Tuesday, 2 December 2025
- Parts of the N3 at Town Hill were also closed in both directions after severe flooding made it unsafe to travel
- The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) placed disaster management teams on alert
- A resident of Dannhauser in Northern KZN told Briefly News she experienced damage following the hailstorm
KWAZULU-NATAL – Mother Nature wreaked havoc on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on 2 December 2025, causing disruptions and destruction across the province.
The province was hit by severe thunderstorms and hailstorms, which resulted in flooding, infrastructure damage and even environmental damage.
While areas like Pietermaritzburg and Durban suffered the brunt of Mother Nature’s wrath, towns in Northern KZN also experienced some destruction.
Pietermaritzburg battered by heavy rain
Large parts of northern Pietermaritzburg experienced rapid waterlogging and storm damage following the sudden downpour. Areas including Hilton, Blackridge, Town Hill, Old Howick Road, Prestbury and Sweetwaters Road were all affected.
The N3 at Town Hill was also closed in both directions after severe flooding made it unsafe to travel on the freeway. Motorists were also advised to avoid unnecessary travel, as the weather conditions caused increasingly dangerous conditions.
Northern KZN was also affected by severe storms
It wasn’t just the big cities that were affected by the severe storms, as Northern KZN residents were also left reeling following the storm.
Areas like Dundee and Newcastle experience heavy rains, but the small town of Dannhauser was hit by heavy hail. One resident who spoke to Briefly News said that four of her windows were shattered by the hail. Community groups also started fundraisers for pensioners who could afford to cover the repairs for the damage they experienced.
Disaster management teams on high alert
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has placed disaster management teams on high alert following the devastating storms.
COGTA Member of the Executive Council (MEC), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, announced that all municipal disaster management teams were on high alert following Level 4 and Level 5 warnings.
Reverend Buthelezi noted that the storms posed a serious risk to human life, public infrastructure, and livelihoods.
“We urge communities, especially those in low-lying areas and near rivers and streams, to exercise extreme caution and move to higher, safer ground if conditions worsen.
“Our disaster management teams are monitoring conditions in real time and stand ready to respond. Please follow official guidance and do not take unnecessary risks,” the MEC urged.
Newcastle residents recall traumatic flooding
Residents of Newcastle in KZN spoke to Briefly News about the flooding that hit the area.
Numerous parts of the town experienced damage, as heavy rains led to severe flooding.
The area, and other parts of Northern KZN, have been hard hit by severe weather during the past month.
