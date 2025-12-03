Tornado Forming Spotted Near Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal

A tornado forming in KwaZulu-Natal was spotted, and a video of its formation and movement went viral

The tornado formed as the South African Weather Service issued Yellow Level warnings for KwaZulu-Natal and much of the country

South Africans in the comment section made jokes about the tornado, and some were worried about the weather

KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans were worried after a tornado was recorded forming in KwaZulu-Natal. A video of the weather phenomenon went viral.

Snow Report Southern Africa posted the video on its TikTok account @snowreportsa. The video was posted on 2 December 2025. According to the Snow report, the video was of a funnel that developed near Van Teenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal at around 12:30.

SAWS weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued various warnings for KwaZulu-Natal beginning in November. It issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Residents experienced severe rainfall, which led to localised flooding in some parts.

SAWS also issued a Yellow Level warning for thunderstorms across the country on 2 December. Much of the country, including parts of KwaZulu-Natal like Pietermaritzburg and Durban, experienced heavy rainfall. Infrastructure was damaged as large amounts of small hail fell in the province as well as in the Eatern Cape.

South Africans comment on video

Netizens commenting on TikTok shared their concerns about the weather.

Shorty said:

"I'm telling y'all. After the G20, strange things have been happening with the weather."

Nyathir1 said:

"Something is wrong with the weather. I'm telling you."

Gainnes said:

"I wish I were able to take a pic of the clouds creating some portal today. I've never been so scared in my life."

Manjoro Monama said:

"G20 was about climate change. The orange man is dealing with us."

Sir Bruno said:

"Year after year, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and others have been known as Tornado Valley. But Italy was struck by EF 3 tornadoes. Slowly but surely, RSA is starting to get signs. WE need Doppler radar systems, storm chasers with the latest tech, and tornado signs."

Tornado spotted in Heilbron

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a tornado was spotted in Heilbron in the Free State as the weather in the region intensified. The tornado was spotted on 24 November 2205.

The tornado was seen on a farm while traveling. It was formed after convergence and moisture combined to create a supercell. The tornado formed as SAWS issued warnings about severe rainfall and thunderstorms in the region. Parts of the country, including the Free State, experienced patches of flooding in low-lying areas. Tornado season in the country peaks from November to March.

