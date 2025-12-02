SAWS Issues Yellow Level Warning for Thunderstorms Across South Africa

The South African Weather Service warned that parts of the country will experience severe thunderstorms, leading to heavy rainfall

Yellow Level warnings have been issued for most of the country, as provinces will expect heavy rain leading to flooding in some parts

The conditions are expected to continue throughout the country as summer kicks in and the festive season begins

SAWS warned of more rainfall. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Much of the country is expected to experience a continuation of the downpour provinces like Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced in November 2025.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Yellow Level warnings have been issued for KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State, parts of the North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. A Yellow Level 4 Warning was issued for Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and parts of the North West. These areas will experience heavy downpours and localised flooding of susceptible roads. Strong damaging winds will accompany large amounts of small hail and lightning.

Yellow Level warnings for provinces

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Eastern Cape, parts of the North West and the Free State, and parts of Limpopo. Heavy downpours, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges are expected as the downpour will be accompanied by hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

Heavy rainfall in Durban

Residents of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal experienced heavy rainfall on 2 December 2025, leading to fears of localised flooding. This was after SAWS issued the Yellow Level Warning for heavy rainfall in Durban.

Festive season weather conditions

The weather during the festive season, beginning in late November, has been stormy and extreme. Four provinces experienced Yellow Level 2 Warning weather conditions during the weekend of the G20 Summit on 22 and 23 November 2025. Parts of the North West experienced a 60% chance of rainfall, and localised flooding also struck parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A tornado struck Heilbron in the Free State on 24 November as the weather conditions persisted. The tornado was seen on a farm as the region experienced high winds and speeds. The tornado formed after moisture and convergence combined to form a supercell.

More rainfall will disrupt roads in South Africa. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans were not eager for it to rain.

Sage Innocent Mqwathi said:

"Even 60% feels like an 80% nowadays."

Phoomie Nks said:

"This is enough now."

Abuti Smaka said:

"We've been saying that we've had enough of this rain, no man."

Jeremy said:

"There are always severe thunderstorms in KZN."

Tshego Molokele said:

"An entire month of rain."

KZN, Eastern Cape on high alert

