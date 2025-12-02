A bus travelling from Johannesburg, overturned on the R33 between Amsterdam and Mkhondo in Mpumalanga

At least five people have passed away during the tragic accident, which happened in the afternoon of 1 December 2025

The Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department has denied reports that the bus was overloaded

A deadly bus crash in Mpumalanga has claimed the lives of at least five passengers. Image: Ermelo 24/7 updates

Source: Facebook

MPUMALANGA – December got off to a tragic start in Mpumalanga as at least five people tragically passed away in an accident involving a bus on the R33 in Mpumalanga on Monday, 1 December 2025.

While details are still not confirmed, preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The bus had departed from Johannesburg and was travelling between Amsterdam and Mkhondo in Mpumalanga when the crash occurred.

Four passengers were initially declared deceased following the accident, but that number rose to five by Tuesday morning, 2 December 2025.

Provincial Community Safety Department denies that the bus was overloaded

Initial reports suggested that the bus was overloaded, but the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison has since denied this claim. Moeti Mmusi, the spokesperson for the province, explained that there weren’t many occupants on board as initially believed.

"The passenger list reflected 65 people when it departed Johannesburg, but several disembarked during the journey, leaving 31 occupants on board at the time of the crash,” he said.

Six of those passengers were critically injured, while 20 others, including the driver, sustained minor injuries. The injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital in eMkhondo for treatment.

The department has not ruled out that wet weather conditions played a role in the tragic accident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Image: Ermelo 24/7 updates

Source: Facebook

Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) urges caution following the crash

The Mpumalanga Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Community Safety, Jackie Macie, has urged motorists to adjust to drive with caution following the crash. The MEC also called on motorists to be aware of changing weather and road conditions.

"Every driver must prioritise their own safety and that of other road users. Let us save lives by being highly alert and obeying the rules. Long-distance drivers must rest sufficiently along the way," the MEC said.

Macie added that the department would be monitoring road safety across the province as the festive season travelling intensifies.

Other fatal bus crashes in 2025

Briefly News reported that there have been several fatal bus crashes on the country's roads in 2025.

