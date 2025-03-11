16 People lost their lives in a horrific accident on the R21/R24 in Johannesburg, blocking traffic

The bus reportedly jack-nifed and overturned, and many of the injured were transported to hospital

South Africans were horrified at the accident as a video of the carnage went viral on social media

JOHANNESBURG — A bus overturned on the R21/R24 in Johannesburg, killing 12 people and injuring scores on 11 March 2025. Traffic was blocked, and a video of the incident went viral.

What happened?

According to Ekurhuleni disaster management services, the bus reportedly jackknifed and rolled a few times before coming to a halt. Nine men and three women lost their lives, and traffic leading to the OR Tambo International Airport has been blocked. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch the Facebook video here. Disclaimer: The video is not for sensitive viewers as it contains scenes of injured passengers on the ground.

This is a developing story.

Recent horrific accidents

Eight people were killed in an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 March, including a newborn, when a bus plummeted into an embankment

Two siblings lost their lives in an accident in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on 10 March, involving a scholar transport

Four people, including a toddler, died in an accident on the N2 in the Eastern Cape

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commented on SABC News's Facebook page about the accident and motorists causing accidents on the road.

Gomotsewgang Lobelo said:

"I passed that accident. It was horrible."

Melanie De Witte said:

"Law enforcement needs to clamp down on the people blocking emergency lanes."

Christopher Brougham Smith said:

"This is the third accident involving multiple people making the news in the last few days."

Mariette Vanb Huyssteen said:

"Yesterday it was kids in a car and today its this bus. Lord protect the people on the road."

Rica S'ga said:

"In South Africa when one accident happens, it tends to be followed by two or more similar incidents.. We might experience another one in Limpopo or KZN."

Infant dies in horrible crash in the Eastern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five people, including a four-month-old infant, died in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape. The accident took place on the N2 on 19 January near Nananga and Makhanda.

An infant was among the five victims of the accident, which occurred when two vehicles collided with each other. Those who were injured were transported to various hospitals in the province. The province's MEC for Transport, Xolile Nqatha, cautioned motorists to adhere to the rules of the road.

Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Jonck called on motorists to commit to defensive driving to reduce the number of accidents. He also mourned the death of the toddler and questioned whether the infant had been restrained safely.

Source: Briefly News