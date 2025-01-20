A four-month-old infant was among five people who died in a horrific accident on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on 19 January 2025

Two vehicles collided with each other head-on on the N2 between Nananga and Makhanda

Briefly News spoke to Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck, who stressed the importance of defensive driving

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA mourned the death of five people in a crash on the N2. Images: Mweli Deejay Masilela/ Facebook and Kelvin Murray/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

EASTERN CAPE — A terrible accident on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on 19 January 2025 killed five people, including a four-month-old infant. Two vehicles collided with each other.

N2 accident kills 5

According to News24, six others were injured when a Chevrolet Spark and a Polo sedan collided head-on. Those who were injured were transported to nearby hospitals. The province's transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha, conveyed his condolences and called on residents to adhere to the rules of the road.

Horrific accidents in 2024

Three people died in October after two vehicles collided with each other on the N2 near Richard's Bay, KwaZulu-Natal

A man lost his wife and child in November after the car they travelled in lost control and crashed on the N1 in Limpopo

A bakkie collided with a truck on the N2 near Fairbreeze in KwaZulu-Natal in the same month, killing two people

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive

speaking to Briefly News, Arrive Alive's CEO, Advocate Johan Jonck, bemoaned the loss of life.

"Sadly, when we see a 4-month-old infant passing away, we always question whether the infant was safely restrained in a car seat. I am aware that the RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation) has committed to assisting the Eastern Cape in addressing the road fatalities in the province," he said.

Jonck said motorists would have to commit to more defensive driving to reduce the number of preventable road crashes.

A head-on collision killed five on the N2 in the Eastern Cape. Image: Mweli Deejay Masilela

Source: Facebook

SA worried

Netizens on Facebook were concerned about the rising accidents in the Eastern Cape.

Sibusiso Vundla asked:

"What's happening in the Eastern Cape? Since December it's been one accident after the other. Lord have mercy."

Praise Joe'mama Ngobeni said:

"Let's wish a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries and also send condolences to all those who died."

Dj-Dock SA said:

"Polos should be banned on the road."

Irene Magagula said:

"Lord have mercy in the Eastern Cape."

Mzaman Masuku said:

"Condolences to the family."

IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa's driver killed in N2 accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the driver of the Inkatha Freedom Party leader, Velenkosi Hlabisa, passed away in an accident on the N2. The driver was travelling alone when he crashed near Stanger.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown, and it is under investigation. South Africans blamed the blue-light brigade's notorious driving for the accident.

Source: Briefly News