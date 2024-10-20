Three people have been killed after two vehicles collided on the N2 heading towards Richards Bay

The Durban bound lane had to be closed to allow for emergency service to conduct rescue operations

The Department of Transport has urged motorists to drive carefully with more bad weather expected

Three people were killed when two vehicles collided on the N2, heading towards Richards Bay. Image: @TrafficSA/ @ZOPublications.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Three people have lost their lives in another deadly crash on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads.

The trio passed away after two cars collided on the N2 near Fairbreeze Mine heading to Richards Bay.

Five people are currently in critical condition.

Durban bound lane closed

According to a statement from the Department of Transport and Human Settlements, the Durban bound lane has been closed following the crash.

Traffic heading towards Durban is now using the Empangeni-bound fast lane, while those heading to Empangeni traffic are using the slow lane.

“We do this to enable emergency teams to attend to the victims and to start cleaning up operation,” the department confirmed.

Motorists urged to drive carefully

With inclement weather affecting the province and heavier downpours still expected, the department urged motorists to drive carefully.

“We are still pleading with motorists to take extra care as our roads are extremely dangerous and slippery.

“We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer. Collectively, we must double our efforts to ensure that we end fatalities on our roads,” the statement read.

The province has experienced numerous deadly crashes of late, with the N2, in particular, being a problem area.

