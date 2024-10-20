Deadly N2 Accident Claims 3 Lives, Department of Transport Urges Motorists to Drive Carefully
- Three people have been killed after two vehicles collided on the N2 heading towards Richards Bay
- The Durban bound lane had to be closed to allow for emergency service to conduct rescue operations
- The Department of Transport has urged motorists to drive carefully with more bad weather expected
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
KWAZULU-NATAL – Three people have lost their lives in another deadly crash on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads.
The trio passed away after two cars collided on the N2 near Fairbreeze Mine heading to Richards Bay.
Five people are currently in critical condition.
Durban bound lane closed
According to a statement from the Department of Transport and Human Settlements, the Durban bound lane has been closed following the crash.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Traffic heading towards Durban is now using the Empangeni-bound fast lane, while those heading to Empangeni traffic are using the slow lane.
“We do this to enable emergency teams to attend to the victims and to start cleaning up operation,” the department confirmed.
Motorists urged to drive carefully
With inclement weather affecting the province and heavier downpours still expected, the department urged motorists to drive carefully.
“We are still pleading with motorists to take extra care as our roads are extremely dangerous and slippery.
“We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer. Collectively, we must double our efforts to ensure that we end fatalities on our roads,” the statement read.
The province has experienced numerous deadly crashes of late, with the N2, in particular, being a problem area.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za