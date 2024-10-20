Two City Power contracted technicians were killed when they became trapped in an underground tunnel

Three other contracted workers were rescued from the tunnel and were then rushed to hospital

South Africans questioned what safety measures were in place before the men entered the tunnel

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are questioning whether there were any safety measures in place before five workers entered a tunnel to repair and replace stolen cables. Image: Marijan Murat/ Marco Longari.

Source: Getty Images

The death of two City Power contract technicians has got South Africans questioning whether there were any safety measures in place.

The duo were killed after they were trapped in a subterranean passage in the Johannesburg CBD.

Three others were rescued and had to be rushed to hospital.

Contractors were responding to cable theft

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the technicians were responding to a recent case of cable theft.

According to Mangena, the technicians were replacing and repairing the cable that had been cut and stolen on Friday, 18 October. They returned over the weekend to finish their work when tragedy struck.

“At this stage, the cause of the incident remains unclear, but City Power, along with all relevant authorities, are conducting thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to this fatal incident,” Mangena said.

South Africans question how tragedy occurred

Inno Modiba said:

“Contractors love shortcuts and don't even want to hire safety reps. Condolences to the families. This is a tragedy.”

Hongoane LeanaNkoe Masena added:

“Companies take safety seriously only when they work within the Firm's, mine's, factory's or power station's parameters. Things like risk assessments and procedures are ignored when outside. It might happen that there was no gas monitor and correct PPE or even a competent safety standby. This is very sad.”

Sefako Mofokeng said:

“I know most contractors like shortcuts and don't follow safety rules. Condolences to the families.”

Elvis Mondonga stated:

“Safety lessons are very important.”

Tlou Joseph added:

“Contractors don't care about employee safety. All they want is big cash. There are safety precautions before entering manholes, otherwise their safety officer must be held accountable.”

Matome Wa Mei said:

“This is a criminal case in terms of criminal law. The employer failed to provide a safe working environment without any risk to the health and safety of the employees. The CEO, Assistant CEO, managing director, or supervisor; one of them must be held liable for acts and omissions.”

Cable thief dies in Soweto

In another death related to cable theft, one man died after trying to cut a live cable in Soweto.

City Power technicians also found another cable thief dead in a transformer, Briefly News reported.

City Power officials warned about the deadly consequences of tampering with power cables.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News