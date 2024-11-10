A family lost five members during a horrific accident that took place on the N1 in Limpopo

The car was travelling near Ysterburg when it overturned after losing control, killing five people in the car

One of the remaining family members who lost his wife and stomach was left devastated as he saw his wife and child take their dying breaths

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

A man lost his wife and child in an accident on the N1. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO — A man lost his wife and child in an accident on the N1 in Limpopo that claimed five lives.

Accident claims 5 lives

According to SABC News, the car was travelling outside Mokopane in Limpopo, and another car, which contained other family members, was following them. Suddenly, the car lost control, overturned, and crashed. The other car stopped, and the passengers got out of the car.

The husband and father of one of the two women and three children who died said he saw his wife take her last breath. He said his child's stomach was heaving but stopped a few seconds later when he died. The man was devastated.

"I lost my whole life," he said.

Netizens horrified by accident

South Africans on Facebook were hurt by the man's loss.

Matume Kgatla said:

"May their souls rest in peace. This is truly heartbreaking news. Deeply sorrowful indeed."

Timtom Fish said:

"It 's not safe to travel towards December and Easter Time."

Rinky Maphorisa said:

"Never travel with one car as a family."

Tumelo Meko said:

"Five family members? This is sad, very sad."

Sam Nkwana said:

"So sad. May their souls rest in peace."

Christine Jurgens said:

"So sad for this poor family."

N2 accident leaves one dead

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that a motorist died when a truck lost control and collided with a light vehicle.

The accident occurred on the N2 northbound in KwaZulu-Natal, and the accident was so bad traffic had to be stopped to recover the truck. Netizens blamed reckless truck driving.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News