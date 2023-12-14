Zahara's sister, Lumka Mkutukana, emotionally shared in a video how the family was called to witness the singer's final moments

She said they helplessly watched as the machines signalled Zahara's passing

The heart-wrenching account left fans in deep sorrow

Zahara's sister Lumka Mkutukana had social media weeping when she narrated how they were called to watch the singer taking her final breath.

Zahara’s sister Lumka Mkutukana narrated how they witnessed her death. image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Lumka Mkutukana details Zahara's last moments

There were no dry eyes at Zahara's memorial when the late singer's sister Lumka took to the podium to give people what happened during her sister's final moments on earth.

Speaking in a short video shared on X by Newszroom Afrika, the Loliwe singer's sister said they were called to the hospital to watch as Zahara took her final breath as she could die any moment.

She added that they sat there and prayed hard with the faith that she would make it. Lumka noted that they prayed for more than four hours but it was to no avail. She said they watched as the machines signalled that Zahara had died.

Watch the video below:

Lumka Mkutukana's speech leaves SA emotional

Zahara's sister's heartbreaking speech left fans in their feels. Many felt sorry for what the family had to go through.

@Proudly012 said:

"Standing there helpless and the only thing to do is to accept that she is no more"

@KgomotsoTlhapan added:

"That is absolutely heartbreaking man having to Watch your loved one take their last breath. Strength to the family."

@Dimpho____ commented:

"Arrg I wouldn't want to witness a loved one take their last breath May her soul rest in peace."

@Maqondo_Y commented:

"Ohh man, heartbreaking, deeply so. Mayilale ngoxolo le ntokazi"

@RenamileM noted:

"Ohhhh no so she wasn’t peaceful in her last few hours.That heavy breathing shows that she was still fighting. As umntu oshonelwe kakhulu and have seen people in their dying process I can Zahara ufe kabuhlungu marhn.Hope she’s resting marhn."

Afrikaans musician Karen Zoid shares touching tribute to Zahara

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans worldwide are mourning the death of Zahara, and one of Mzansi's musicians and celebs, Karen Zoid, shared the memories she shared with the late Loliwe hitmaker.

The sad news of Zahara's passing hit the entertainment industry and South Africa hard. The star passed away following a short illness of her liver complications. One of the Afrikaans musicians, Karen Zoid, shared an emotional lengthy message to the late star.

Source: Briefly News