TS Records co-founder TK Nciza mourned his late artist, Zahara, in a sweet post

The ANC Gauteng provincial secretary spoke fondly about his relationship with the late singer, saying he may even write a book about her

However, it seems not everything was all rosy after Nciza was allegedly chased from the Loliwe singer's home by Vusi Nova

TK Nciza broke his silence and spoke about his relationship with late singer Zahara. The TS Records co-founder mourned his late artist in a sweet post amid the allegations that he was chased out of her house by Vusi Nova.

TK Nciza mourns Zahara in touching post

TK Nciza has been at the centre of some backlash since his late artist, Zahara, tragically lost her life. The TS Records head honcho and co-founder DJ Sbu have been accused of defrauding Zahara out of her money since signing with their label.

However, Nciza has moved on from the noise and decided to honour the Loliwe singer.

With a touching Instagram post, the ANC Gauteng provincial secretary spoke of his relationship with Zahara, referring to her as a daughter while reflecting on their history:

"One thing is for sure: we had our ups and downs like any other child and their father, but we understood what we meant to each other. I will write a book one day about your power to heal through that powerful voice of yours. Masthathu, good night."

This is what netizens said:

deighboo1 said:

"You know, had you given her the money, all this would not have happened."

liyabukwa_stylist wasn't impressed:

"You are so brave."

forextrades2020 wrote:

"Zahara literally died calling him out but he has never said a word, today he has the nerve to be writing paragraphs!"

teeteeratshana3 was shocked:

"Yhuuuuu, the nerve that this man has. I'm so annoyed by this post."

hrh_benjy asked:

"Why was she only paid R15K?"

TK Nciza allegedly chased from Zahara's home

It looks like TK Nciza didn't get a chance to pay his last respects to Zahara and her family. According to ZiMoja, the TS Records co-founder made his way to the singer's home, but instead of humbling himself, he tried to take over the organization.

A source reveals that Nciza had not visited his former artist while in hospital but was now offering to have the ANC handle the funeral arrangements and even move Zahara from her current mortuary.

The source went on to reveal that Zahara's grieving friend, Vusi Nova, gave Nciza a tongue-lashing for trying to take over the funeral, eventually chasing him out of the house.

DJ Sbu pays tribute to Zahara

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed DJ Sbu's tribute posts to the late Zahara, where he shared several throwback photos with the singer.

Sbu also touched on the fate of Zahara's music rights and what he plans to do with them that will be mutually beneficial to him and her family.

