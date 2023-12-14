South Africans have come out in their numbers to defend DJ Sbu after he faced backlash following Zahara's death

This was because of his long-term feud with the late Zahara regarding her music royalties

Old videos of Zahara bashing TS Records founders were unearthed minutes after news of her demise made headlines

The DJ Sbu hate-train is ongoing and has reached a new peak. Some people have joined forces to defend the businessman.

Feud between Zahara and TS Records explained

The late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana was signed to TS Records in 2011, and she shot up to stardom with her debut album Loliwe.

TS Records was co-founded by the Mofaya boss DJ Sbu and TK Nciza, and they have been the topic of almost every interview Zahara has ever done. This was because the unsolved label disputes tainted DJ Sbu and Zahara's relationship.

In an interview with MacG on Podcast And Chill, Zahara accused them of owing her millions. She claimed that the label would charge organisers up to R120 000 but only pay her R15 000.

Devastated at the matter getting swept under the rug, Zahara demanded her money from the two gentlemen in a heated video.

In his defence, DJ Sbu denied owing Zahara money. He alluded to her owing him money and an apology.

Watch a snippet from the interview below:

DJ Sbu and TK Nciza trend after Zahara's death

After Zahara's shocking death on 11 December, old videos of the Ndize hitmaker bashing the TS Records founders were unearthed minutes later.

Many people painted DJ Sbu as an evil record label boss, but a fair number of netizens have come out in their numbers to defend DJ Sbu.

@BafanaSurprise said:

"DJ Sbu did something brave, I will forever applaud him for his act of kindness. And respect towards Zahara. Wishing healing and strength to Zahara’s Family after they’ve lost an angel, just like the rest of us did, was really kind of him. Next step, he must attend the Funeral."

@Mo_Magodaa added:

"People blaming DJ Sbu for Zahara is wild, man. Grand grand South Africans are ignorant af. How do you blame Sbu when Zahara’s catalogue is owned by Sony."

@AdvoBarryRoux argued:

"Blaming DJ Sbu for Zahara’s death is a crazy business. Recording contracts can be quite complex for artists who desperately sign the dotted line in pursuit of fame, to their detriment as years go by. Some clauses may seem repugnant but fairly legal."

@NgoveniSbu shared:

"DJ Sbu’s greatest crime was discovering Zahara. That man is being hanged for discovering Zahara and giving her an opportunity to a life she would’ve never had otherwise, even with her talent. He is being accused of all sorts of things by people who have little to no understanding of the workings of the music business. They just feel it is right to punish him & because you can say anything."

Zahara's family claim she was bewitched

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.

The family claimed she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains. The 36-year-old singer celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

