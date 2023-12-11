Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place

The family claimed that she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains

The 36-year-old singer had also just celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé Mpho Xaba

Zahara's family claimed that someone interfered with her health because she showed no signs of being sick.

Singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, has been in hospital, allegedly fighting for her life. Her family believes there is someone who caused this, as she was in high spirits days before she was admitted.

Zahara was hospitalised 2 days after lobola negotiations

According to ZiMoja, the Loliwe hitmaker was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.

A source claimed that Zahara was in high spirits and showed no signs of being sick during and after the successful negotiations, as she is engaged to be married to an engineer named Mpho Xaba.

“The lobola negotiations went well during the visit by the Xaba delegation... the family was happy that Zahara would finally get married to someone she loves dearly.”

Zahara was bewitched, claims family

The report further suggests that Zahara's family believe that she was bewitched. They also mentioned that when she celebrated her 36th birthday in November, she was very healthy.

“She was as strong as an ox. She didn’t show signs of being sick.”

Because of this, the source said the family has reason to believe that she was bewitched.

"Someone interfered with the whole process by bewitching her."

Zahara is in an unresponsive state

One of the singer's best friends, Vusi Nova, gave a heart breaking update on her condition. He said she was not awake or speaking.

The Asphelelanga hitmaker said that he visits Zahara daily., adding that his latest visit was shattering because of her unresponsive condition.

"Some days, she is fine, getting better and other days, I leave there crying. At the moment, she is not awake or speaking."

Mzansi sends heartfelt messages to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of the award-winning singer Zahara were shattered when reports first got out that she was hospitalised.

Many sent heartfelt messages to the singer, wishing her a speedy recovery.

