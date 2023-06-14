Pearl Thusi addressed the social media outcry again about the revealing pictures she posted over the weekend

The actress received a lot of backlash for showing off her breasts in see-through outfits on Instagram

Pearl stood behind her fashion choices and explained why she flaunted her bosom for the world to see

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl Thusi shed light on why she posted revealing pictures. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi remains unshaken by the body shaming and character assassination she has faced on social media over the last few days.

This was after the actress posted fire pictures of her toned body with breasts on full display.

Pearl Thusi defends explicit pictures on Instagram Stories

Pearl said on Instagram Stories that she doesn't understand the public outrage because it was not the first time she has undressed for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She mentioned that she appeared naked in a magazine in the past and even took off her clothes for a couple of acting roles, including Catching Fire and Queen Sono.

“Also, y’all need to stop acting like y’all ain’t see my ladies in my movies already. Nothing new is happening here. I even did the Marie Claire naked what what twice.”

The media personality urged women to stop seeking the public's validation and to live their lives on their terms.

South Africans weigh in on Pearl Thusi's response

Courage Sithole mentioned:

"The quickest way to get public attention is by getting naked or going explicit. It normally happens when someone starts losing relevance are desperate to stay relevant."

Inkomo Cebekhulu commented:

"Your body your rules. Mina Pearl, I enjoyed seeing your ladies I don't wanna lie."

Mpho Malope posted:

"But being 35 and pitching naked to an event full of 20-something-year-olds is just wild."

Phuti Chuck Wess said:

"Lmfao she should know we live amongst conservative people in the world. She doesn't have to explain herself."

Tha Anímal wrote:

"The problem is not you getting naked the problem is you forcing things you are too old for nonsense."

Pearl Thusi: Emtee shares screenshot of Insta Live with 'Queen Sono' star after revealing crush, SA ships them

In a related article, Briefly News reported that it seems like Emtee's love for Pearl Thusi has blossomed into something more than her just being a muse for his hit track Pearl Thusi.

After revealing his crush and shooting his shot at the Queen Sono actress, Emtee gushed about the Instagram live they had. The rapper dropped a screenshot of the live stream and captioned his Twitter post with a heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News