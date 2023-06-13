Manando rapper Emtee has gushed about his Instagram live stream with Pearl Thusi after he shot his shot

The musician shared a screenshot of the live stream and captioned his Twitter post with a heart emoji

Mzansi men were proud of Emtee; meanwhile, the ladies said they approve of his "romance" with Pearl Thusi despite his looming divorce with Nicole Chinsamy

It seems like Emtee's love for Pearl Thusi has blossomed into something more than her just being a muse for his hit track Pearl Thusi.

Mzansi loves Emtee and Pearl Thusi's potential relationship after the rapper bragged about their Instagram live stream. Image: @emteethehustla and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

After revealing his crush and shooting his shot at the Queen Sono actress, Emtee gushed about the Instagram live they had. The rapper dropped a screenshot of the live stream and captioned his Twitter with a heart.

South Africans ship Emtee and Pearl Thusi

Emtee's post drew several people who have been camping on his social media pages to find out more about his crush on Pearl Thusi.

Mzansi said they approve of their potential relationship.

@ParhBallouw said:

"You are making the hood proud "

@LwandileDlamino shared:

"I guess that song finally paid off "

@Floydlafiet posted:

"You guys are perfect for each other."

@thabangmasheleA replied:

"You won."

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"Phakama Emtee ixesha lifikile "

@Kungent9 wrote:

"Pearltee shippers arise ngumshado lento"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga added:

"I approve of this relationship."

Emtee's marriage woes in a nutshell

Many people may still believe Emtee is still married to Nicole Chinsamy, but that isn't the case.

According to The South African, the Roll Up rapper filed for divorce against Nicole after the marriage turned sour.

For all those who have been living under a rock, Chinsamy accused Emtee of domestic abuse when he was live on Instagram. Before Mzansi could get the full gist, Emtee quickly left the room, denying touching her violently.

Nicole opened an assault case but later withdrew it, but it turned out Emtee had enough of her and filed for divorce, reported TshisaLIVE.

Since then, the rapper has been back on the streets, and it seems like he's looking for love again as he has been pursuing Pearl Thusi.

Emtee’s wife Nicole Chinsamy accuses him of drug abuse, rapper denies these allegations: “I’m not on drugs”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rapper Emtee faced even more serious allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The mother of his three children alleged that Emtee abuses drugs and would also assault her.

