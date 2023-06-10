Pearl Thusi posted pictures of the revealing outfit she wore at Murdah Bongz's birthday party, and she became a trending topic

SA Twitter users complained that the see-through outfit was inappropriate for someone who is a parent and of Pearl's age

Many said the media personality was seeking attention and are still dragging her on the social network

Pearl Thusi attended her bestie DJ Zinhle's husband's 36th birthday party in a racy black outfit and topped trending topics on Twitter.

Pearl Thusi says her look was inspired by Janelle Monae

The Queen Sono star posted pictures of the whole ensemble on her Instagram page, and people could not believe she stepped out of her house wearing the sheer top.

The actress put out a disclaimer in the captions saying the all-black outfit was in honour of US entertainer Janelle Monae.

"Don’t slide if you like reporting people. Unfollow me or block me so we can both mind our business. This look was crafted to impress ONLY @janellemonae for her latest project, which I’m obsessed with. I literally floated to the party."

Conservative South Africans were disappointed that her breasts were fully on display and mentioned that she was setting a bad example to young girls looking up to her.

Some went as far as saying that Pearl doesn't respect herself and urged her to cover up in the future.

See the Instagram pictures here:

SA Twitter users weigh in on Pearl Thusi's sheer top

@LLunga18 said:

"Pearl Thusi doesn't respect herself. The problem is South Africans like to normalise rubbish."

@Shadaya_Knight stated:

"Honestly, I wasn't even going to say anything, about how this isn't empowering but embarrassing. It's bad enough when young women expose their bodies, but for a woman pushing 40, who should be setting a good example for her million young female followers."

@Rendani_wasHere mentioned:

"Attention is a serious drug."

@ntombi_waKWT commented:

"She wore that on her best friend's hubby's 36th birthday party. No comment."

@_ngLovs tweeted

"Pearl Thusi is no longer trending for anything, this was her only ticket back to the people."

@RealAzania asked:

"Why don't women just walk around naked once and for all?"

@TomKhosa commented:

"Nothing left for imagination!"

