Pearl Thusi addressed favouritism concerns from fans by sharing a snapshot of her adopted daughter, Okuhle, on social media

Fans have shown their support and admiration for Pearl's parenting, noting the resemblance between Okuhle and her sister, Thando

Positive comments poured in, praising Pearl for her loving care and wishing her a happy Mother's Day

Pearl Thusi has posted a heartfelt Instagram post that has silenced claims that she shows favouritism to her biological daughter. Images: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality and actress, Pearl Thusi, recently took to social media to address concerns raised by fans regarding her adopted daughter, Okuhle.

In 2019, Pearl announced that she had adopted Okuhlekonke, sparking an outpouring of support and well-wishes from her followers. However, in recent times, fans noticed that Pearl had been posting pictures of her biological daughter, Thando, while rarely featuring Okuhle in her posts. This led to speculation and questions about Okuhle's well-being.

Pearl Thusi reassured fans by sharing a happy photo of her adopted daughter Okuhle

To address these concerns, Pearl shared a snapshot of Okuhle looking happy and well-cared for on her Instagram account. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, expressing the joy and fast-paced nature of motherhood, while emphasizing the importance of being present in the moment.

Pearl wrote:

"A Happy Mother's life indeed. It goes so fast and sometimes feels like a day… Hope this day allowed and reminded mothers everywhere to pause and be present so it doesn’t pass by without taking a moment."

Fans wished Pearl a Happy Mother's Day and celebrated the resemblance between Okuhle and Thando

Pearl Thusi's followers responded positively to the photo, commending her for taking good care of her daughters. Many commented on the striking resemblance between Thando and Okuhle:

@ele_nesane commented:

"Both kids are starting to look alike even with their mother "

@b4bokang said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@ratilefens6688 said:

"OMG, you look so much alike Triplets for sure. Okuhle looks so much like her big sister. I see Okuhle has really been a huge blessing for the two of you May God bless you girls. Happy Mama Day Pearl you are special, blessed and loved. You are a motivation in life especially for a single mommy "

@tarryn.txc said:

"Happy Mother’s Day ❤️"

@autumnrowe said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@thuly_dlamini2 said:

"They look alike soo pretty"

@koketsomaphopha said:

"Your girls look beautiful ❤️ Happy Mother's Day."

@malesela_lee commented:

"Beautiful family❤️ the little one becoming more & more beautiful ❤️❤️"

