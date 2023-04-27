Pearl Thusi has been criticised for only posting Thandolwethu Mokoena's photo and not that of her other daughter Okuhlekonke

Many people questioned Thusi's love for her adoptive child and filled the comments section, seeking to know where the bundle of joy was

However, the Queen Sono actress' fans defended her, claiming that their fave was protecting Okuhle from social media trolls

Media personality and a mother of two Pearl Thusi has come under fire for sharing her daughter Thandolwethu's photo.

Pearl Thusi was roasted after sharing only Thandolwethu Mokoena's picture and forgetting about Okuhlekonke. Image: @pearlthusi

According to ZAlebs, Thusi has been travelling the world as her celebrity status grew internationally. She flew from Los Angeles to Nigeria, India, Brazil, and back to Los Angeles for over two months.

Throughout her travels, the Queen Sono actress left her daughters Thandolwethu and Okuhlekonke in South Africa.

Pearl Thusi misses Thandolwethu

While travelling the world could have been enjoyable for many people who dream of visiting the gorgeous sites they see on TV, it proved to be torturous for Pearl because she left her little humans behind.

On Instagram, Pearl recently shared a photo of her eldest daughter Thandolwethu, revealing that she misses her.

"Really missing my human... @thando__mokoena.✨❤️✨"

Mzansi questions why Pearl Thusi only posted Thandolwethu Mokoena

Several people hit Pearl's comments with many questions about Okuhle's whereabouts. Peeps couldn't understand why the mother of two would post only one daughter and leave the other one out.

@enhle_289 said:

"Where is Okuhle?"

@coolest_ww shared:

"And what about @okuhle.konke?"

@naledi_the_wife posted:

"How is @okuhle.konke holding up?"

@pienarr_teenclout wrote:

"Okuhle yena?"

Pearl Thusi's fans defend her against people dragging her for only posting Thandolwethu Mokoena

As Thusi mized the questions, her loyal fans came to her defence, offering various justifications for her post.

Many said that because she adopted Okuhlekonke, she cannot flaunt her as much as she would like on social media. According to TimesLIVE, Pearl always shields Okuhlekonke from social media, as she has not even told the bundle of joy's adoption story.

@siba_ponono replied:

"I can't believe adults are writing some of these comments. Hayibo, what is wrong with you? The bottom line is that aninantloni."

@missb_hadebe commented:

"I wonder why you guys brought Okuhle up. Pearl adopted the baby and she needs to protect her kini maBullies."

@refiloe101 also said:

"Trolls that don't even send a sack of maize to @pearlthusi to feed her kids wanting relevance, nikhona shame!"

@pinkycibs added:

"You guys are annoying sometimes. Is she not allowed to post one of her kids without the other?"

