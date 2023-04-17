A video of Kairo Forbes spoon-feeding her younger sister Asante Mahosana was a hit on social media

The heartwarming clip of DJ Zinhle's kids was posted on TikTok and went viral within three days

People loved seeing the adorable moment, and they said Kairo was serving big sister goals in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana went viral on TikTok. Image: @raji_emma2

Source: TikTok

Content involving DJ Zinhle's kids with Murdah Bongz and the late AKA always trends online, and people can't get enough of Asante Mahosana and Kairo Forbes.

Mzansi admires Asante and Kairo's relationship

Recently Mzansi has been gushing over the girls after a video showing their home life was shared on a TikTok fan page @raji_emma2.

People got in their feelings after they saw Asante getting fed by her big sister practising playing the piano.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens said it was evident that the kids were being raised with a lot of love. Murdah Bongz can also be seen in the clip playing and goofing around with his girls.

The video got more than 239 00 views on TikTok alone and performed well on the Instagram page @djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users gush over the celebrity kids in the comments

@leraitony said:

"Kairo like father like daughter and her sister like father like daughter."

@michellecudzy asked:

"Love, did anyone notice Asante's t-shirt?"

@pumpkinbae4 stated:

"Asante looks like his daddy."

@theodorahkhoza8 mentioned:

"Nice family with full of love."

@manokeri6 wrote:

"Big sister love to her little sister Asante and bonding."

@nnukielizmakgasi said:

"Adorable kids you have Zinhle and Bongani. A well-blended family.❤️"

@thoko40 added:

"That’s so sweet, this is sisters love."

@evelynmabika posted:

"Kairo really loves her little sister Asante."

Murdah Bongz teaches Asante and Kairo Forbes TikTok dance moves, video warms Mzansi’s heart: “AKA is at peace”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz is getting praised for his parenting skills after he posted a cute video with his daughter with DJ Zinhle Asante Mahosana and Zinhle's and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes.

The former Black Motions member is known for his vibey dance moves and gave the little ones some pointers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News