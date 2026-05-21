DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO— The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) praised a $2.5 million (R41.2 million) donation from South Africa to the Africa Epidemics Fund. This funding will assist management efforts after the Ebola outbreak hit Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in May 2026.

Africa CDC emergency experts land in the DRC to spearhead Ebola containment efforts. Image: Africa CDC

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A team of eight Africa CDC specialists traveled to Bunia, located in the Ituri Province of the DRC, to assist local containment operations. Medical laboratories confirmed presence of the Bundibugyo variant within Kampala, Uganda, alongside the Ituri region.

Following hundreds of documented infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated this health crisis an international emergency. Medical researchers believe the viral hemorrhagic fever circulated undetected across eastern DRC prior to official confirmation.

Africa CDC welcomes South Africa's contribution

The health organization thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. Representatives noted that the financial package shows governance and dedication toward regional safety amid heightened dangers of international disease transmission.

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South Africa's pledge supports response operations

The capital will finance essential management goals. These priorities encompass pan-African alignment, contact monitoring, diagnostic networks, emergency team deployments, contamination avoidance, border security, and regional assistance. The Africa CDC indicated this decision highlights the value of internal financing structures in building regional self-reliance.

The agency urged remaining African Union countries, international donors, development entities, and commercial enterprises to match this funding model. Leadership maintained that financed interventions are vital for stopping transmission, pledging continued cooperation with global allies to ensure regional oversight.

Cyril Ramaphosa urges Africa about Ebola

Similarly, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stark warning that the recent Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda could rapidly spill across borders without urgent intervention.

The WHO has confirmed dozens of deaths, and the situation is escalating. Alarmingly, the virus has reached major hubs like Kinshasa, and officials have identified the Bundibugyo strain which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Source: Briefly News