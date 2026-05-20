“Work-Life Balance”: Research Says Taking Vacations Every Two Months Could Help Reduce Burnout
- Research suggests frequent short holidays could improve stress recovery more effectively than annual vacations
- Experts say modern work patterns have made maintaining a healthy work-life balance increasingly difficult
- They found that the benefits of holidays may fade quickly, making regular breaks more important
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New research suggests workers may benefit more from frequent short holidays instead of saving leave days for one major annual break.
The findings come from a 2025 research paper titled Maximizing Recovery: The Superiority of Frequent Vacations. The study suggests shorter but more regular holidays may improve recovery from work-related stress and reduce burnout. The video shared by the account @dailymail, posted on 19 May 2026, put emphasis on taking frequent holidays.
Researchers argue that regular breaks allow workers to mentally disconnect from job responsibilities and return feeling more refreshed. The findings also indicate that the positive effects of holidays can fade relatively quickly after returning to work. Work-life balance has become a growing discussion globally as workplace structures continue evolving. Remote work, changing technologies and increasingly connected work environments have made switching off more difficult for many employees.
Small breaks, big workplace wellness boosts
According to Better Up, research from workplace wellbeing organisations has similarly highlighted challenges around maintaining healthy boundaries between personal and professional responsibilities. Experts often point to rest, recovery and personal time as important factors supporting long-term wellbeing and productivity.
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Short breaks do not necessarily require expensive travel. Many wellness specialists suggest recovery periods can involve simple changes such as spending time outdoors, disconnecting from emails or focusing on hobbies and family activities. The study adds to ongoing conversations around workplace wellness and how people manage stress in increasingly demanding environments.
The importance of work-life balance
Work-life balance is more than just taking time off social events or skipping a workout, it has a direct impact on your health, energy, and long-term performance. Research shows that working over 55 hours a week is associated with a higher risk of stroke as well as higher levels of anxiety and depression, and even with normal sleep patterns, longer working hours have been linked to declining physical health. In contrast, studies such as those on Swedish healthcare workers highlight that proper recovery and balance, especially during the workday, are strongly connected to better overall well-being, helping people stay more energized, focused, and resilient.
Check out the TikTok video below:
People complain about vacation affordability
Myke24b wrote:
“My new study shows that we can barely afford 1 vacation each year.”
Khawla Durrani wrote:
“And who will pay for it? It’s expensive to go on vacation.”
C Lady wrote:
“My bank account says this is a lie. 😂😂”
Iris wrote:
“With what vacation days… 10 days per year.”
Brooks wrote:
“New study shows it’s too expensive even to leave the house.”
Jacob Stoffel wrote:
“I can’t even afford to sit at home.”
Peter2025 wrote:
“I’m stressed after seeing the bill for the next vacation.”
Laura wrote:
“I can’t even afford a vacation every 2 years.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about vacations
- Content creator Oyama 'Yammie' Botha documented her time in Nigeria during the festive period.
- Lynn Forbes has reflected on her past while enjoying an adventurous vacation with her granddaughter.
- Amapiano singer Young Stunna was seen in a trending video with a woman at what appeared to be a vacation.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za