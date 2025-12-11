Young Stunna Goes on a Dream Vacation With His Girlfriend
- Amapiano singer Young Stunna was seen in a trending video with a woman at what appeared to a vacation
- The video shows an absolutely smitten Young Stunna in a pool with the woman and some wild animals can be seen in the video, too
- Fans wasted no time in weighing in, with some stirring up controversy
Amapiano singer Young Stunna is on a dream holiday with his girlfriend, if a trending video on X is anything to go by.
The video showcases the Adiwele star in a loved-up, dream vacation, or baecation if you will, with an unnamed woman who appears to be the singer's girlfriend.
Young Stunna, who recently flaunted wads of cash online, made news a few years ago for allegedly having a lot of girlfriends.
An X user by the handle @busiwe_bubu posted the video on the platform, captioning it: "Inside Young Stunna and his girlfriend’s vacation."
See the video below:
Fans have a field day in the comments section
A user, @TheRealSmohmoh, admired the moment and commented:
"This is so beautiful to watch. Young love."
@lilith_ra approved of the moment, writing:
"Nothing better than a vacay!"
@FootbalStage_1 stated:
"Wow, they are living large."
One user, @nolwee, revealed the location of the vacation, saying:
"This is so cute. Mpumalanga is really beautiful."
@Twinkle_Lilstaaa said, simply:
"They look happy."
@IamPSound commented:
"This is beautiful. I hope some day I will be on a vacation, too."
@Kgeleke commented on the videography, posting:
"This video is so perfectly captured, wow!"
Young Stunna's health forces him to pause making music
Young Stunna recently opened up to his fans and followers about his health on social media.
According to the online publication Fakaza News, the muso announced that he would not be doing any performances until further notice.
The Sete feature's doctor told him that his body would fail him if he did not get enough rest.
Young Stunna treats his mom to a Dubai holiday
Young Stunna posted several pictures of himself with his mother overseas.
The mother and son appeared to be enjoying their time together, if his Instagram pictures were anything to go by.
Shortly after Young Stunna shared pictures of themselves on their vacation in Dubai on Instagram, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.
Many praised the young musician for prioritising and caring for his mother.
The holiday came after Young Stunna complained that he was being snubbed in the music industry.
Fans speculated that the holiday might also serve as a form of consolation after his recent complaints about being snubbed in the music industry.
Young Stunna dodges his Zimbabwe performance
In an unrelated report, Young Stunna disappointed his fanbase in the neighbouring Zimbabwe when he failed to show up for his gig. The snub came much to the anger of show attendees who had paid to see the South African amapiano sensation.
Briefly News reported at the time that was scheduled to perform at the Amapiano Explosion event in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 9 August 2025 alongside Sha Sha, but the event ended in tears for many fans.
