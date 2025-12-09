Yanda Woods celebrated her new penthouse in stunning X pictures

The news was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on the microblogging platform X

Fans had mixed reactions, with some praising her and other shading how she got the penthouse

South African podcaster and influencer Yanda Woods recently celebrated her new penthouse.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a snap showing Woods in the new penthouse and fans were divided in their reactions.

In the snap, Woods can be seen casually sitting on the kitchen counter, flashing a peace sign and smiling.

Woods, who recently confirmed her breakup with rapper Tony Dayimane, is a co-host of the Spreading Humours Podcast.

See Khawula's X post below:

Fans weigh in

@MalumeRichie commented:

"When other people’s parents were hustling, what were yours doing?"

@CrossCountryOp said:

"Yoh, let me go show my parents what other parents are doing."

@madamspeaker2 wrote:

"I looked at my parents and sighed."

@ovo_torell added a similar comment, writing:

"I better have rich or ambitious parents in my next life, aowa."

Another user, @Tar_mzimela, also added:

"I think I need new parents."

User, @Waylonjunior, added a lengthier comment dissecting the 'parents' issue. He wrote:

"Some people have parents who open paths, while others have parents who only hope for the best. Noticing that teaches you that support matters, and where it’s missing, self-reliance must step in. Congratulations to her and big-up to her rich parents."

User, @DeeCover211, addressed potential naysayers before they even reared their heads. He wrote:

"Some stupid fool will try bash her for having good, rich parents."

Another user, @Professor1174, saw the value that the podcaster might bring in a future marriage. He commented:

"Lobola must be R1M for this one."

What is the Spreading Humours podcast?

The Spreading Humours podcast is a South African youth-focused show, hosted by Seemah with co-hosts Zille Wizzy and Yanda Woods, under the Podcast and Chill Network.

The podcast tackles student life, mental health, and breaking stereotypes through comedy and real talk.

It often features live events with DJs and artists for Gen Z audiences.

The podcast has been described as a vibrant, relatable podcast for young South Africans, offering both humour and insight into their shared experiences.

What is the Podcast and Chill Network?

The Podcast and Chill Network is a prominent South African media group, built around the flagship Podcast and Chill with MacG," a popular entertainment podcast hosted by MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Podcast and Chill with MacG covers news, trends, and celebrity interviews.

From its origins in 2018, the network has expanded significantly, featuring over ten shows (like Popcorn & Cheese, Spreading Humours) with diverse content on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms.

The network is known for documenting Black excellence and providing commentary for its growing audience known as "Chillers".

Podcast and Chill wins big in 2025

MacG's Podcast and Chill secured the top spot as South Africa’s most streamed podcast of 2025, according to Spotify data.

Briefly News previously reported that fans celebrated the milestone on social media, while critics questioned the nation's listening tastes.

