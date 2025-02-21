Former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni NdlozI was interviewed on Podcast and Chill with MacG

The explosive interview garnered over 1 Million views in just 1 week since it was aired on 13 February 2025

Viewers celebrated this milestone saying the watch was worth it because it landed Ndlozi among the top 20 most-viewed interviews on the platform

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG has reached 1M views.

MacG and Sol Phenduka brought out the big guns on last week's episode of Podcast And Chill. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was the podcast's latest guest, and the interview was a huge success.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi spills the tea on Podcast and Chill

Known as The People's Bae, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's interview went on for two hours and sixteen minutes. While there, the former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Member of Parliament spoke about the red berets, uMkhontonwe Sizwe party member Floyd Shivambu, EFF leader Julius Malema, the Government of National Unity (GNU) and United States President Donald Trump.

The explosive yet insightful interview garnered over one million views in the first week since it was aired on 13 February 2025.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG reached a milestone of 1 million views.

MacG posted on X, "We’ve got 1 MILLION VIEWS @MbuyiseniNdlozi. Thank you to all the amazing CHILLERS. "

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

Fans react to Ndlozi's milestone

@misstarimotonga

"Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, me and my colleagues in Tanzania watched you too. Thank you for your wisdom ( hekima) especially this one "Is it the stupidest idea to mock a person that prepared the room before you sat on that chair." Asante na Songa Mbele ie Thank you and Keep Going."

@DakarMk

"You once said you would be issuing plaques for 1mil+ views. What happened?"

@SharonMotata

"@MbuyiseniNdlozi is in Top 20 of the most viewed interviews within a week yooh."

@flow_k7

"Congratulations. I don't watch when you have politicians, I don't like politicians. I always skip. Congratulations."

@MrsMusk___

"I could watch it all over again."

Mbuyiseni joins radio station after leaving politics

Ndlozi resigned from the EFF and parliament to focus on his academic studies. He announced his new venture at Power FM as a radio host.

"Power 98.7 is proud to announce a major addition to our broadcasting team: Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, widely recognized as one of the most dynamic and influential voices of his generation. Dr Ndlozi will host POWER Talk from next month."

Mmabatho Mantsho even took to X to celebrate Ndlozi on his win. "Now we’re talking! Congratulations, Mathetha."

Ndlozi also expressed excitement over his new venture saying, "Thank you all deeply for your warm and best wishes. Thanks to @Powerfm987 and my brother @MkhariGiven for the opportunity to join the conversation."

Ndlozi surprises Mzansi with praises to President Cyril Ramaphosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shocked many people when he defended President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ndlozi applauded Ramaphosa for signing the National Health Insurance Act, the Expropriation Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

