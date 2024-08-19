Media personality Unathi Nkayi has celebrated a milestone the interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG reached

The South African radio and TV star surpassed 1 million views in just eight days since the episode launched

Unathi thanked the viewers for watching and also thanked MacG and Sol Phenduka for their hospitality

Former radio star Unathi Nkayi had a successful interview on Podcast And Chill, which reached 1 million views in a week.

Unathi thanked the 'Podcast And Chill' team after her interview reached 1 million views. Images: Oupa Bopap on Getty Images, Podcast and Chill on YouTube

Unathi hails viewers for helping reach 1 million views

On Instagram, Unathi Nkayi applauded the viewers as well as the Podcast And Chill with MacG crew after her insightful interview on the YouTube podcast. The episode premiered on Friday and as of today, 19 August, the numbers are at 1,38 million views.

Unathi noted that it reached the million mark after eight days since it was published on YouTube. Unathi also thanked MacG and Sol Phenduka for their hospitality. Her post reads:

"One million. Thank you for your love; it has been overwhelming, to say the least. Thank you for your conversations at the airport coz I’ve been up and down a lot since its release. Thank you for your calls and texts. To @podcastandchillnetwork Thank you for handling me with care."

Netizens give Unathi Nkayi her flowers

South Africans gave the media star her flowers, saying she is very well articulated and fun to watch.

with_love_jane_ramatseba said:

"In 8 days mama. That episode is simply the best. Its your energy. Its your truth. Its your personality. Its your authenticity that made us relate to u. U told your story in the most outstanding manner ...not only that u gave us hacks of being a good articulated speaker. Keep up cc U. U are loved."

djfranky replied:

"That hockey stick story with your former friend is extremely important. Also, I now understand why you aint giving us baddie content anymore, uyajola. Lovely interview buddy."

nikilitha_za claimed:

"This was my favourite interview by far!"

boohle.madlala mentioned:

"The TRUTH, my chomma. I was with you on the eve of this podcast going live.... I remember saying kunini belindile [I have been waiting very long.] Thank you for sharing your truth."

judithndaba asked:

"My gorgeous queen, very demure, very mindful, you are not like anyone else they have ever dealt with, very eloquent, very mature,very cutesy. To top it all off, you are getting sexier and sexier in a very mindful and respectful ways. It's your season of restoration babygirl. God is about to mend you infront of those who tried to break you. Now please be mindful and join podcast and chill, I thank you."

Unathi slammed for calling out man yawning in front of her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Unathi Nkayi was mocked online when she asked an audience member to close their mouth when yawning.

The radio personality was on stage presenting at the Basadi In Music Awards when a person yawned in front of her, and she called him out.

