DJs Pearl Thusi and Zinhle made headlines once again after their friendship got dragged

An online user did some digging about an appreciation post that Pearl wrote for Zinhle and shared it online, revealing how "cold" the Thula hitmaker responded

This tweet caused a division among the netizens as some defended their friendship and some dragged it

Netizens dragged Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship. Image: @djzinhle, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

South African DJs and media personalities DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have again made headlines on social media.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is under fire again

It seems like Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is under scrutiny once again, as another online user did some digging into a recent post on Instagram.

Recently, @Ketso28 took a screenshot of an appreciation post that Pearl wrote for the Thula hitmaker when she was celebrating her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry. What stunned many was DJ Zinhle's "cold" response to the post in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post was captioned:

"I’d delete the entire post sana."

See the post below:

Fans have mixed reactions to ZInhle and Pearl's friendship

This tweet caused a division among the netizens as some defended their friendship, and some dragged it. See some of the comments below:

@MamogoM_ wrote:

"She called her, y'all act like you know this people beyond social media apps."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"DJ Zinhle did not forgive Pearl Thusi for swearing at South Africans."

@Sanitylicious responded:

"Uhm..what if DJ Zintle Called her and they had this long fun chat first. Guys social media isn't all there is. There is reality. Where people are loving."

@only_mavusana commented:

"Aiii when your ex friend has been embarrassing themselves ku Social Media and you try to distance yourself but they always want to remind people that they associated with you just have to keep it brief. She knows this lady is walking L."

@AquaSereia mentioned:

"Pearl wa spita. Not dropping a heart for Zee but dropping one for Bongz. Anyway, Zinhle disowned her long time ago.. she is just tolerating her."

@OslinaM responded:

"Yho I'd be offended tlhe taking my whole time to type that aowa."

DJ Zinhle is under fire for excluding Pearl Thusi in Dubai

In more Pearl and DJ Zinhle news, Briefly News caught online reactions to DJ Zinhle excluding Pearl Thusi from her Dubai vacation.

Videos of DJ Zinhle in Dubai with friends sparked a frenzy, making her and Pearl Thusi trend on social media. Some people shared their theories about why they no longer see them together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News