DJ Zinhle gave her best friend Pearl Thusi her flowers recently after she performed at ZeeNation Fest 2024

The two ladies were rumoured to have fallen out, and they both added fuel to the fire with their comments on social media

Fans celebrated their friendship and lauded DJ Zinhle for recognising Pearl Thusi's talents as a DJ

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is still going strong despite their estrangement for a while. The Umlilo hitmaker gave Pearl Thusi her flowers because she delivered at the ZeeNation Festival.

DJ Zinhle hails Pearl Thusi

On Instagram, DJ Zinhle gave a huge shoutout to her friend Pearl Thusi as she was one of the performers at the ZeeNation Fest 2024. The concert marked DJ Zinhle's 20 years in the industry, and she had a star-studded lineup.

Fans assumed animosity between the ladies after they were rumoured to have fallen out. Their social media comments also did not help the situation, adding fuel to the fire.

"@pearlthusi, what a set bestie!!!😭🔥👌"

Fans laud Zinhle for hyping Pearl

Reacting to the post, fans celebrated their friendship and lauded DJ Zinhle for recognising Pearl Thusi's talents as a DJ, saying she is doing a good job.

osh02 shared:

"They can never make me hate her tuuuu! Imagine being hated because u just chose to be a Human being who can make mistakes🤷🏽‍♀️ so now you have to pretend to be a perfect celebrity and silence your voice so u can be loved?! What a twisted world we live in."

joearrangement added:

"It started as a small thing, most of the folks who have been downplaying your craft will soon start praying to share the stage with you coz they will be on many many."

revelationkele mentioned:

"djzinhle bestie what you did yesterday. Like what do you even mean?"

DJ Zinhle under fire for excluding Pearl Thusi in Dubai

In more Pearl and DJ Zinhle news, Briefly News caught online reactions to DJ Zinhle excluding Pearl Thusi from her Dubai vacation.

Videos of DJ Zinhle in Dubai with friends sparked a frenzy, which made her and Pearl Thusi trend on social media. Some people shared their theories about why they never see Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle together anymore.

