Big Zulu shared some kind words for fellow musician Dj Zinhle, who pulled off an amazing feat with Zee Nationa Festival

Rapper, Big Zulu took to social media and gave DJ Zinhle her flowers for being a titan in the music industry

Many people were delighted to see Big Zulu show appreciation to DJ Zinhle, who organised the star-studded event

DJ Zinhle was the woman of the moment with her Zee Nation Fest. Big Zulu set aside time to rave about the musician.

Big Zulu admired DJ Zinhle and her Zee Nation Fest. Image: @bigzulu_sa / @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Fans of DJ Zinhle and Big Zulu were delighted to see their favourites together. Big Zulu also expressed admiration for DJ Zinhle with a heartfelt message.

DJ Zinhle and Big Zulu Bond

In a post on Instagram, Big Zulu shared his appreciation for DJ Zinhle, who organised Zee Nation Fest. He applauded her for providing a memorable experience for all attendees, including the artists, and raved about her work ethic.

Read his caption below:

SA applauds DJ Zinhle and Big Zulu

Many people were happy to see the two musicians, DJ Zinhle and Big Zulu, together. Netizens gushed over the two. Zinhle later thanked her fans saying:

“Hey Bestie. You really are my bestie! I am so grateful for your faith in me… WE DID IT BESTIE, thank you so much for showing up for me yesterday. I love you."

Fans teased Big Zulu and Zinhle, saying they looked like a couple in the photos:

sihle_mthimkhuluu joked:

"Beautiful couple."

zabalaza21 added:

"Ushadile uZinhle bhuti khuzeka."

leebuhle applauded Big Zulu:

"You performed 🔥nkabi."

khanyisile.thwala gushed:

"️I love you both, nisimele Zulu . Most of all I love the way you respect each other."

