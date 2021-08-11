Mzansi Musos Major League DJz Set to Honour Late Amapiano Artist Mpura in London

Mzansi musicians Major League DJz have promised to honour Mpura when they take the stage in London on Friday

The yanos duo was set to perform alongside the late Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker during their Balcony Mix Africa tour

Mpura, Killer Kau and three others who were in the same vehicle passed away during a tragic accident a few days ago

Major League DJz have promised to honour Mpura when they perform live in London on Friday, 13 August. The yanos DJs were due to perform alongside the late artist during their Balcony Mix Africa tour.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker, Killer Kau and three other men who were in their car died when they collided-head on with another vehicle a few days ago.

Major League DJz took to to share that they'll dedicate their set to the music producer and vocalist following his sad passing. According to ZAlebs, the duo said:

"Will make Friday special … Just how you wanted it."

A few tweeps suggested that Major League DJz should invite Mpura's friend JazziQ to spin Mpura's songs.

@Mbongenistormzy said:

"Invite Mr jazziQ so that he can add @MPURAPUDI favourite songs to the set."

@semi_swiss added:

"Can you guys at least invite Mr JazziQ."

Fans appreciate Mpura's contribution to Amapiano

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

When the news of his death surfaced on social media, the track's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the yanos hit. Tweeps appreciated Mpura for his role in growing the genre and keeping them dancing amid the pandemic. He also features on DJ Maphorisa's new hit, Izolo.

