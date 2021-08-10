Fans Appreciate Late Mpura's Contribution to Amapiano, 'Umsebenzi Wethu' Trends

Amapiano fans have appreciated late artist Mpura for his contribution in growing the proudly South African dance music genre

Mpura, Killer Kau and three others died in a horrific crash that also left a lady fighting for her life in hospital

Mpura's epic song Umsebenzi Wethu trended on social media when the news of his passing surfaced on Monday, 9 August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

Fans appreciated late Mpura's contribution to Amapiano and 'Umsebenzi Wethu' trended. Image: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

When the news of his death surfaced on social media, the track's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the yanos hit. Tweeps appreciated Mpura for his role in growing the genre and keeping them dancing amid the pandemic. He also features on DJ Maphorisa's new hit, Izolo.

Check out some of the comments from South Africans who took to Twitter to show love to the late star.

@SizzerSizakele said:

"Haibo it's his song. It touches my heart."

@mohwaduba10 wrote:

"He even killed Izolo but I wasn't aware of his presence."

@_MoYaSelabe commented:

"I know the track coz its popular but I honestly didn't know it was him who's behind it. Thanks for the info."

@Ludidi_sa said:

"Honestly, the track wouldn't have been what it was without Mpura!!!"

@piixsrg wrote:

"Mpura is legendary."

@Taynkats added:

"He killed every song he was in."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

DBN Gogo shares more details about accident that claimed Mpura and Killer Kau's lives

In related news, Briefly News reported that more details have emerged following the passing of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura. Yanos DJ DBN Gogo took to social media to respond to a curious fan who wanted to know more following the crash that claimed the lives of his favourites.

DBN Gogo revealed that not only Mpura and Killer Kau died during the tragic accident. She said that a total of five men, who have all been identified, died in the horrific crash.

Taking to Twitter, Gogo added that six people were travelling in the car and only one survived. She wrote:

"6 occupants. 5 deceased all male identified. 1 female passenger in hospital."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za