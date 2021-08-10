Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo has shared more details about the fatal accident that claimed the lives of artists Mpura and Killer Kau

DBN Gogo shared that there were six occupants in the vehicle when he accident occurred and only one person survived

The star shared that a young lady who survived is currently in hospital while all the men who were with her died

More details have emerged following the passing of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura. Yanos DJ DBN Gogo took to social media to responded to a curious fan who wanted to know more following the crash that claimed the lives of his favourites.

DBN Gogo revealed that not only Mpura and Killer Kau died during the tragic accident. She said that a total of five men, who have all been identified, died in the horrific crash.

Taking to Twitter to share the sad news, DBN Gogo added that six people were travelling in the car and only one survived. She wrote:

"6 occupants. 5 deceased all male identified. 1 female passenger in hospital."

Tweeps took to her comments section to share their thoughts on her update. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mxolisi51087468 wrote:

"Yoh, how I wish they would all be recovering kodwa impilo. Will never forget the good times that we had with all of them. Peace Magents."

@BhureSir commented:

"We're going to miss the guys."

@Yenkosi said:

"Thank you Gogo wethu for the update. This is sad."

@kaonebabe wrote:

"This is tragic."

@mstamaar added:

"This hurts so much, reminds me of the late Akhumzi, Thobani and friends accident. It hurts."

Mpura and Killer Kau sadly pass away in tragic car accident

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media.

Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed. Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

