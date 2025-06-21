A dedicated dad took desperate measures to make sure that his child ate, using an out-of-the-box idea

The doting dad posted a video showing the extent he went to make sure that his child would be engaged during meal time

Online users were gushing over the father's ingenious way of getting his child to eat enough

One dad received the internet's admiration when he showed the method that worked best to feed his child. Many people were touched after seeing the extra effort he put in for his kid.

A man made sure his baby ate using Cocomelon to his advantage.

The video of the father and his child received thousands of likes from online users. Netizens felt that the man deserved his flowers for being a dedicated father.

Dad feeds child with Cocomelon

In a video shared on Facebook by Julius Skits, a dad was doing his best to get his child to eat. The dad was getting the job done by setting up a contraption to help him get the child to eat. The desperate father resorted to attaching a phone to his whole head using tape so that his child would be motivated to eat. The plan was working as the little kid was happily eating mouthfuls of food while looking at the screen on his dad's forehead.

Man tries to put baby to sleep

In another story, Briefly News reported that a father was struggling to get his child to sleep. The dad persevered and decided to try a method that many mothers used. He put the baby on his back and posted a video of the moment he was trying to quiet the child. Online users were chuffed by the video of the man doing the most for his child.

In another story, a dad was also struggling with a kid who was not sleeping. A TikTok video showed the father having a hard time at 2:30 am. The father resorted to an odd method to try to get the baby to sleep. Online users were amused as the man bust some dance moves for his child's sake.

South Africa loves to see present fathers who share precious moments with their kids on social media.

SA cheers for Cocomelon dad

Many thought the video of the man using Cocomelon to feed his child was hilarious. Online users could relate to the dad's desperation to feed his kid, with some suggesting more kids' shows to play. Watch the video of the man hilariously feeding his baby below:

Samukelisiwe Thabethe said:

"Well, it's working, daddy😁"

Dominic Ndebele commented:

"Intelligent father ever. Father of the year, l vote."

Sniffly Gotta Ask added:

"Awesome daddy and baby time 🥰, try Ms Rachel instead of Cocomelon. It's not good for babies."

Nozipho Gcuma could relate:

"We are sacrificing a lot for our cocoloms❤️"

Dorsy Achayowas amused:

"😂😂😂😂This is what we call talent."

