BOKSBURG, GAUTENG— The suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been released on bail on 28 April 2026, more than a week after he was arrested on fraud and corruption charges.

Julius Mkhwanazi is a free man. Image: @MDNNewss

Source: Twitter

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court alongside his co-accused, City of Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Kagiso Lerutla. MDN News posted a video of the appearance on its @MDNNewss X account. The judge granted the two men R30,000 each. The judge said during the delivery of his judgment that the court considered the factors that it was in the interests of justice to release them on bail.

He said Mkhwanazi and Lerutla have shown that it was in the interests of justice to release them on bail. The matter was remanded to 13 May 2026 for a regional court appearance date. The judge also said that the two will be able to afford the bail.

Watch the video on X here:

Why were Mkhwanazi and Lerutla arrested?

Mkhwanazi was arrested on 18 April 2026 after he was implicated in corruption in Ekurhuleni and within the EMPD. He was accused of registering vehicles belonging to attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala as state vehicles. He also fitted the vehicles with blue lights. However, the state did not receive the vehicles.

Lerutla was facing similar charges to Mkhwanazi, as he was arrested a day later. He was accused of bribing Mkhwanazi and an unidentified man and paying them R100,000 each to skip a court appearance after he was arrested for speeding. He allegedly could not attend the court case as he was scheduled for an interview as the CFO of Ekurhuleni on the same day.

Source: Briefly News