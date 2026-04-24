GAUTENG—The chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), Umashi Dhlamini, alleged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that members of the African National Congress (ANC) pretended to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to interfere with procurement processes.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

TMPD chief Umashi Dhlamini dismissed corruption allegations against the EFF. Image: Thulani Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Dhlamini testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. He appeared on 24 April 2026 to testify about alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. Dhlamini joins a list of senior police officers who appeared before the commission since President Cyril Ramaphosa established it in 2025.

Fake EFF members meet Dhlamini

According to IOL, Dhlamini said that two of his former fellow student activists identified as Sipho and Muzi, approached him and alleged that EFF president Julius Malema had sent them. They brought a list of companies that were on the top of the list to score a security tender. He forwarded the details to South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who was recently denied bail in Tshwane.

Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked him why he did not check the n umbers of suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi. He replied that he had no relationship with Mnisi. Madlanga slammed him and said it was not a matter of familiarity but about Tshwane business.

In response, he said that Nkosi trusted him as he was a young boy whom he allegedly groomed. He added that he was previously involved in politics but made a decision not to engage with politicians for personal reasons.

Source: Briefly News