SOUTH AFRICA— An African National Congress (ANC) lobby group pushing for former Human Settlements Minister Tokyo Sexwale to be the party’s president described him as a breath of fresh air. His name joins that of billionaire Patrice Motsepe as one of those behind whom different lobby groups have rallied their support ahead of the ANC Elective Conference in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lobbyists in KwaZulu-Natal believe that Tokyo Sexwale is what the ANC needed. Image: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Mail & Guardian, the group, formed from KwaZulu-Natal structures, has proposed Sexwale as a fitting leader to bridge the party’s foundational values and the demands of a modern democratic state. A document titled “Motivation for Consideration of Tokyo Sexwale for ANC presidency,” submitted by the Tokyo/Mvela Perspective lobby group, praised his leadership. It pointed out that Sexwale’s leadership offers an opportunity for the party to renew itself and be grounded in integrity, discipline and service.

Mukelani Lushaba, who is campaigning for Sexwale to return to politics after his retirement, said there is support from branches in eThekwini and other parts of the province. He pointed out that concerns about the party losing electoral support had emerged in discussions in ANC strongholds, including Soweto, Thembisa and Soshanguve in Gauteng; Umlazi and KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal; Gugulethu in the Western Cape and Zwelitsha in the Eastern Cape.

The document clarifies that engagements around Sexwale’s name must not be considered as endorsing a single candidate. Rather, the document emerges from concerns grassroots structures raised about the party's trajectory. The party has previously stated that there were no early campaigns for the presidency. The party cautioned members against promoting Motsepe.

Source: Briefly News