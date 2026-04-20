Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla has clarified that his recent arrest is not linked to the Madlanga Commission

His legal team says the matter instead relates to a 2019 speeding incident

They have urged that the case proceed without speculation, stressing it is entirely separate from the commission

Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was arrested but denies that the arrest is related to the Madlanga Commission. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla has clarified that his recent arrest is unrelated to the Madlanga Commission. Instead, the matter stems from a separate legal issue dating back to 2019.

Lerutla was arrested yesterday, 19 April 2026, at the OR Tambo International Airport. Lerutla was appointed City Manager on 1 November 2025 and is a former Group CFO of the city.

He is expected to appear in court alongside suspended Deputy EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi. According to reports, both Lerutla and Mkhwanazi face charges of corruption, fraud, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

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Lawyers deny ties to Madlanga Commission allegations

According to a letter from his legal representative, Lerutla was arrested in connection with a speeding incident in which he allegedly exceeded the speed limit during a car chase.

The allegations further state that he failed to appear in court when the matter was called. It is also claimed that another individual appeared in court on his behalf, allegedly misrepresenting themselves as Lerutla, and that the community service sentence may have been carried out by someone else.

His legal team emphasised that these allegations are entirely unrelated to the Madlanga Commission. They have urged that the legal process proceed without speculation.

Julius Mkhwanazi was arrested alongside the city manager

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi was arrested on fraud and corruption charges.The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026. The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026, by the South African Police Service Madlanga Commission Task Team. Police said the unit is continuing with efforts to trace and apprehend other suspects who are also linked to the case. According to authorities, the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

Articles on corruption at the Ekurhuleni municipality

Ekurhuleni’s Head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, was placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Gxasheka was implicated in the Madlanga Commission when Nciza testified that Gxasheka had financially benefited in return for her loyalty to City Manager Imogen Mashazi.

Former Ekurhuleni Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi testified at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 1 December, where Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned her about her doctoral title in relation to the qualifications listed on her CV.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has hit back at reports linking him to high-profile deaths and alleged misconduct that emerged as a result of the Madlaga Commission. He called the coverage part of a smear campaign against him.

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA has welcomed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges including fraud and corruption. The party also said Mkhwanazi should be dismissed immediately, arguing that his alleged actions have damaged the reputation of the metro.

Source: Briefly News