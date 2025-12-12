Ekurhuleni HR head Linda Gxasheka has been placed on precautionary suspension

She was implicated at the Madlanga Commission for allegedly benefiting from loyalty to City Manager Imogen Mashazi

Xolani Nciza testified that she received large salary increases for helping protect suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Linda Gxasheka has been ptu on immediate suspension after being implicated in the Madlanga Commission. Image: @MaNkosiZN/X

Ekurhuleni’s Head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, has allegedly been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, according to reports by eNCA.

Gxasheka was implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by HR Head Xolani Nciza, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry from 11 to 13 November 2025. Nciza testified that Gxasheka had financially benefited in return for her loyalty to City Manager Imogen Mashazi.

Nciza told the commission that Gxasheka, along with Advocate Kemi Behari, supported Mashazi’s directive to shield EMPD Acting Chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Nciza implicated Gxasheka during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission

Appearing before the Madlanga Commission, Nciza testified that Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Imogen Mashazi abused her authority to protect the suspended Acting Deputy EMPD Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

He told commissioners that Mashazi instructed him to “leave him alone”.

Nciza further alleged that the HOD for HR, Linda Gxasheka and Legal head Kemi Behari, received salary increases of R600,000 each as a 'token of appreciation' for complying with Mashazi’s instructions

He recalled Mashazi saying, “You have to ensure that my person is not touched. Here is the increase.”

Ekurhuleni suspends its legal head after Madlanga Commission testimony

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended its head of legal services, Kemi Behari, following testimony presented by divisional head of employee relations Xolani Nciza at the Madlanga Commission. Behari is accused of failing to take action against suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who was allegedly involved in a fraudulent contract with suspected crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi was also accused of facilitating the registration of Matlala’s vehicles under the EMPD and having them fitted with blue lights.

Mkhwanazi admits to receiving money from Matlala

Suspended Former EMPD Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received money from alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala. Mkhwanazi testified before the commission to address multiple allegations of corruption.

He conceded that he and Matlala were close and regularly shared meals, including breakfasts and lunches. When questioned further, Mkhwanazi acknowledged receiving money from Matlala but insisted that Matlala also received money from him, claiming the exchanges were mutual.

