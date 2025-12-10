The family of the Brakpan, Ekurhuleni man who was tortured and killed allegedly by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and South African Police Service, have approached AfriForum for help

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard how Emmanuel Mbense was killed in April 2022, and his body was found in the Duduza Dam

Witness Marius van der Merwe testified how Mbense was brutally murdered and his body disposed of at the alleged orders of EMPD deputy chief Juluus Mkhwanazi

BRAKPAN, EKURHULENI — The family of Emmanuel Mbense, who was tortured to death and his body disposed of in April 2022, has approached AfriForum for assistance in fighting for justice for Mbense.

Mbense was murdered on 15 April 2022 after members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), South African Police Service (SAPS), and private security officers allegedly tortured him and killed him on a farm in Ekurhuleni. He was accused of being part of a hijacking syndicate.

AfriForum to fight for the Mbense family

AfriForum's Head of Communications for the Private Prosecution Unit, Barry Bateman, posted a statement on his @barrybateman X account. In the statement, he said Mbense's family approached AfriForum on 15 November 2025 after Marius van der Merwe testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he was ordered to dispose of Mbense's body. Mbense's body was found at the Duduza Dam. Mbense's brother. Nhlanhla said that van der Merwe's testimony re-traumatised them as they relived the pain of losing him.

Bateman said that AfriForum's Gerrie Nel wrote to the Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Jennifer Ntlatseng, on 9 December 121025. Hours later, an investigator called Nhlanhgla to inform him that arrests would be made.

This is a developing story.

