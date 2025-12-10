Former Police Minister Bheki Cele Turned Away at ANC National General Council

The former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, was snubbed at the African National Congress's National General Council

The party held its National General Council meeting in Ekurhuleni and Cele, and he could not enter the event due to failing a check for his pass

South Africans roasted Cele and joked that the African National Congress wants nothing to do with Cele, who recently testified before the Ad Hoc Committee

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Bheki Cele was rejected at an ANC event. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI — The former Police Minister Bheki Cele was prevented from entering the African National Congress (ANC) National General Council on 8 December 2025 in Ekurhuleni. South Africans roasted him.

According to Central News, Cele arrived at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on 8 December for the NGC, which is expected to continue until 12 December. Cele did not have his accreditation card, and as a result, he could not enter the premises.

Bheki Cele shunned at ANC event

Cele, a member of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), was upset by the hiccup and stood outside. He was then seen chatting with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and fellow NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi. He eventually entered the venue and participated in the NGC.

Bheki Cele at the Ad Hoc Commission

Cele recently testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament. The Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate alleged corruption in the South African criminal justice system. Cele testified about the relationship fellow NEC member and suspended Polide Minister Senzo Mchunu had with suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Cele alleged that Mchunu sought funding from Matlala to fund his political aspirations to be the next president.

Cele also alleged that alleged fraudster Louis Liebenberg funded the official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Liebenberg was arrested in 2024 for allegedly running a diamond scam. The party released a statement on 24 October, denying Cele's allegations.

Bheki Cele is still an ANC member. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast Cele

Nwtiens, commenting on X, were amused and made fun of Cele.

Thuli said:

"Those who were corrupt now don't want to associate themselves with those who were corrupt."

Wanderlust sad:

"If they were serious and objective, there wouldn't be any ANC NEC members left there. That's how corrupt it had become."

Graphite said:

"If the security blocked everyone with a dubious past, the NGC would be empty."

Khothpani said:

"Punishing someone for telling the truth about your favourite at a committee is wild."

Andrewsad:

"What are they doing to Ndosi? This has Cyril and Mchunu written all over them."

Cat Matlala alleges that he gave Cele money

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Matlala contradicted Cele's statements in which he denied receiving money from Matlala. The attempted murder-accused told the Ad Hoc committee that he gave him money.

Matlala said that he gave Cele R500,000. It was part of an alleged bribe that Cele sought. He wanted to use the money to buy his son a house in Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News