Fadiel Adams in Hot Water for Posting DA Member’s Private Info on Facebook

The president of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) has been accused of breaching privacy laws after he allegedly publicised private information

He was accused of posting personal information belonging to a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament on Facebook

South Africans called for Parliament to take stern action against Adams for violating the rules of Parliament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Parliament's Ethics Committee called for action to be taken against National Coloured Congress (NCC) president Fadiel Adams for publishing a Member of Parliament's personal details on Facebook.

According to IOL, the Ethics Committee found that Adams violated Parliament's code of conduct for MPs a second time. He has been accused of sharing personal information of a Democratic Alliance (DA) member on Facebook. The Democratic Alliance took action against him, and George Michalakis, the party's Chief Whip, laid a complaint against him.

Ethics Committee slams Adams

The chairpersons of the Ethics Committee, Joseph Britz and Sharon Makhubela, said that Adams apologized for the first incident and said he was not aware that he had shared personal information, and he apologized. However, he committed the second offence, and Britiz and Adams made recommendations. They recommended that Adams officially apologise to the victim and that he be recommended. Adams must also be suspended from Parliament for 20 days, and he must take a pay cut of 20 days.

Criminal cases Adams opened

In 2025, Adams was on the other side of complaints and legal action, opening cases against senior police officers. He opened a case against the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fanie Masemola. He laid a charge of nepotism on 31 October. He alleged that many of Masemola's family members work in the SAPS.

Adams also opened a case against KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and former Police Minister Bheki Cele on 27 November 2025. Adams said Cele and Mkhwanazi must be investigated for fraud and corruption. This was after alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala alleged that Cele facilitated a meeting with Mkhwanazi, where Mkhwanazi allegedly asked Matlala a favour. Matlala made the revelation while testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee on 26 November.

Fadiel Adams responds to Mkhwanazi's allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Fadiel responded to allegations Mkhwanazi made against him when he testified before the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry on 18 September 2025. Mkhwanazi accused him of accessing classified information and publicising it.

Mkhwabnai said that Adams opened cases on 29 October 2024 after he complained about the vetting procedure of the South African Police Service. Mkhwanazi said since Adams played no oversight role on Crime Intelligence, he was not supposed to have access to the information. Adams responded and said that the information was slipped under the door of his office.

Source: Briefly News