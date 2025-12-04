Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about why he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT)

The Minister of Police alleged that he received complaints about the PKTT from came from civil society groups, whistleblowers and others

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mchunu's claims, questioning why he didn't mention it before

Senzo Mchunu testified that there were claims of Human Rights abuses by the PKTT. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was accused of human rights abuses.

The Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, made the claim during his second day of testimony.

Mchunu is appearing before the commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Mchunu explains one reason for disbanding the task team

During his testimony, Mchunu explained that one of the reasons for disbanding the PKTT was because of the complaints against it. He told the commission that the PKTT had been accused of human rights abuses.

He further stated under oath that the complaints came from civil society groups, whistleblowers, the South African Police Service (SAPS) members, and others.

“These reports raise concerns about human rights abuses by members of the National Political Killings Task Team (NPKTT), among others.

“They also raise concerns around issues of governance failures affecting various temporary and ad hoc task teams, and those include, but are not limited to, the PKTT. They were raising issues across SAPs, especially on task teams,” he said.

Mchunu’s decision to disband the PKTT has drawn criticism and even led to General Mkhwanazi holding his press briefing. Mchunu wrote a letter to the National Police Commissioner’s office on 31 December 2024, calling for the immediate disbandment of the task team.

He has since explained that immediate did not mean right away, and he expected National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masmelola, to still debate the decision with him.

He maintains that the decision was the right one, saying he did nothing wrong, despite General Mkhwanazi alleging that the task team was only disbanded so that the minister could protect criminal cartels that are operating in the country.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Senzo Mchunu disbanded the PKTT to protect criminal cartels operating in the country. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to Mchunu’s claims?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mchunu’s testimony, with some questioning why he didn’t mention this when he testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Winnie Nkosi asked:

“Since when? Because he didn't tell the Ad Hoc Committee that. He came well prepared this time.”

MacVos Kola noted:

“It’s a polished submission as compared to the submission before the Ad Hoc Committee.”

Boitshwarelo Gregory Mathe asked:

“Did he investigate that accusation?”

Hlomla Qushu added:

“I said it yesterday, that he is going to say a totally different thing than what he said to the Ad Hoc Committee.”

Bongekile Masondo said:

“Okay, this is new. l do not remember him mentioning it at the Ad Hoc Committee.”

Biona MB noted:

“This is not what he wrote in his letter when he was asking the Police Commissioner to disband the PKTT.”

Mchunu said he was never accused of corruption

