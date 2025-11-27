Fadiel Adams has laid criminal charges against both Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Bheki Cele

The National Coloured Congress leader previously opened a case of perjury against General Mkhwanazi

His decision to open a case comes a day after Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before Parliament about the duo

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams has filed criminal charges against Bheki Cele and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE – Fadiel Adams has laid criminal charges against both Bheki Cele and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader wants the former Minister of Police and the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner to be probed for corruption. This is not the first time that Adams has laid a case against KZN’s top cop.

Adams wants Cele and Mkhwanazi to be probed for corruption

Adams, who is a Member of Parliament, called for both Cele and Mkhwanazi to be investigated for fraud and corruption. His decision to lay charges comes a day after Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The tenderpreneur claimed that Cele lied under oath about not receiving from him.

He also claimed that General Mkhwanazi asked him for a favour in exchange for speaking to a fellow general in charge of Cat’s contract with the police. The allegations sparked a debate online, with some questioning whether General Mkhwanazi would do such a thing when he was the one who complained about corruption within the criminal justice system.

Adams has often spoken about General Mkhwanazi, but also had issues with the National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola. He accused General Masemola of nepotism within the South African Police Services (SAPS), saying that the SAPS was being turned into an 'employment agency for families'.

The charge came days after he opened a case against General Mkhwanazi.

