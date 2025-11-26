Suspected crime boss Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala made his long-awaited appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of police corruption

The committee is looking into claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his national address on July 6, sounding the alarm on police corruption

During his testimony, Matlala provided details about his relationship with the controversial North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi, and contradicted a statement that Mogotsi had previously made publicly

Vusimuzi Matlala confirmed his previous criminal convictions. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

GAUTENG- Vusimuzi Matlala took the hot seat at the Ad Hoc committee probing allegations of police corruption on 26 November 2025. Due to his incarceration, the committee relocated the hearing to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where Matlala is currently awaiting trial for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane. He is expected to testify before the committee until Friday, 28 November 2025, regarding the controversial R360 million police tender awarded to him irregularly.

Matlala is also expected to answer for his alleged connections with the police, as he was named by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding his alleged links to the suspended police minister, Senzo Mchunu, and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

Matlala confirms past conviction, contradicting Mogotsi’s previous utterance

Brown Mogotsi denied any knowledge of Matlala's past criminal convictions. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Matlala began his testimony by detailing his history and business background. Matlala testified that he started his businesses at a young age by selling goods and various other informal ventures before entering the security business before confirming his previous conviction.

"After completing matric, I started informal business activities, buying and selling goods. By 2001, I was convicted for possession of stolen property and sentenced to four years in prison, which was later converted to correctional supervision. I only have one conviction" he stated.

Matlala's admission stands in stark contrast to Mogotsi’s public remarks after police raided his properties in the North West. During an SABC News interview, Mogotsi distanced himself from any knowledge of Matlala’s criminal record, questioning how someone with such a background could secure a SAPS tender.

"Who am I to judge if he is a good man or not? How could the police appoint a service provider with such a history?" he remarked.

In a recent report, Briefly News noted that Matlala expressed concerns about testifying before the Ad hoc Committee, fearing that his testimony could be used against him in ongoing criminal investigations. He was eventually convinced to proceed after receiving assurances of immunity from EFF leader Julius Malema and Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane and following a brief consultation with his legal team.

Prior to his appearance, Matlala's lawyers argued that his incarceration was adversely affecting him mentally and physically. Matlala who is accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle outside of prison, was having difficulty after being placed in solitary confinement at the C Max section of the prison.

A day before his scheduled testimony, Matlala's lawyers sought a postponement, citing concerns about his mental and physical wellbeing. Action SA Member of Parliament Dereleen James responded that they would not accept that excuse, calling it a textbook Stalingrad tactic to frustrate the work of the committee.

