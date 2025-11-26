Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's legal team raised concerns about his condition while incarcerated in the Kgosoi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Matlala was detained after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane

Matlala was relocated to the C-Max section of the prison and placed in solitary confinement after a cellphone was found in his cell during a raid

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Cat Matlala is allegedly not coping in prison. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The legal team of suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has revealed that prison life is taking its toll on him physically and mentally.

According to News24, Matlala, who is incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, is not used to the prison environment because he is used to luxury. His counsel, Matlhatsi Abram Madira, said that he had not had time to prepare for his testimony.

Matlala is not coping in prison

His legal team submitted that Matlala's mental and physical health are negatively affected. His conditions in prison were raised during his bail application. Madira also said that Matlala seemed disoriented as he no longer understands some of the issues. The lawyers argued that he could only meaningfully participate if given the chance to prepare properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His legal team had applied for the proceedings to be postponed to give Matlala time to prepare. However, the Ad Hoc Committee said the testimony will proceed.

Why is Matlala testifying?

Matlala is testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee after General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, alleged that Matlala had ties to Senzo Mchunu, the Police Minister, who was placed on special leave. He has been accused of bribing top police officers, including Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, and using state resources for his personal gain. He was also accused of funding Mchunu's political ambitions.

Cat Matlala is reportedly not coping in prison. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A crime expert said that Matlala could expose other cartel bosses higher than him in the hierarchy of cartels. Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about the operations of five cartels known as the Big Five. Chad Thomas said that Matlala could fight for his life by throwing others under the bus. Thomas also said that his testimony could be explosive.

Security beefed up ahead of Matlala's testimony

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the security at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre was beefed up in preparation for Matlala's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee. Matlala began his testimony on 26 November 2025. This was after his legal team tried unsuccessfully to postpone his testimony.

The Department of Correctional Services said that more members of the South African police Service were deployed to the prison where Matlala is incarcerated. The department's spokesperson. Singabakho Nxumalo said that Matlala draws a lot of attention, so extra measures must be taken.

Source: Briefly News