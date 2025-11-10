Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala To Testify Before Ad Hoc Committee
- Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been summoned to appear before members of Parliament
- Matlala has been implicated numerous times at the Ad Hoc Committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system
- A date has been set for his appearance, as his alleged connections with top cops and politicians have been in the spotlight
WESTERN CAPE — The attempted murder-accused and suspected criminal cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will testify before Parliament behind bars.
According to eNCA, members of the Ad-Hoc Committee held a virtual meeting on 10 November 2024. They adopted an interim report on tew work completed. Matlala will testify at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison between 26 and 2 November 2025. The dates have not been confirmed.
Cat Matlala implicated in corruption
Matlala has been implicated by witnesses who testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The Madlanga Commission, which runs parallel to the Ad Hoc Committee, is holding public hearings in Tshwane as it investigates the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about the criminal justice system on 6 July 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
He has been allegedly linked with politicians and top police officers from various law enforcement agencies. These include the suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and police minister Senzo Mchunu. Matlala has been behind bars since he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, actress and socialite Tebogo Mokwena.
This is a developing story.
