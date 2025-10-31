A witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry testified about the relationship Vusimuzi Matlala had with top cop General Shadrack Sibiya

He alleged that Sibiya received a large cash injection to purchase a bed-and-breakfast in Ekurhuleni

The witness also testified that he promised Matlala to take care of him if he did the same for him as well

Cat Matlala allegedly gave Shadrack Sibiya money. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard that suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya purchased a BNB with money he received from attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

According to the witness, who appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 30 October 2025 in Tshwane. He testified about how he met Sibiya, noting that a mutual associate of theirs had died. He said he told Matlala to take care of him, and he will return the favour.

The witness also testified that Sibiya informed Matlala that he was buying a plot in Midrand, Johannesburg. He said the plot was to be registered under the names of his wife. They intended to convert a plot into a bed-and-breakfast. He said Matlala gave Sibiya R2 million towards the purchase of the BNB.

Matlala and Sibiya's relationship

The witness stated that Matlala claimed he personally gave him the R2 million. He also noted that Sibiya did not want wireless transfers but accepted cash payments only. The R2 million was dropped off in cash. He said Sibiya came out of the house and received the money. The witness said Sibiya met Matlala in Sandton in the same estate where controversial businessman Serge Cabonge lives.

