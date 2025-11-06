Embattled Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has appointed someone to speak on his behalf in the build-up to his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mchunu testified before the Ad Hoc Committee recently about his role in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

Mchunu's spokesperson is a former spin doctor, and South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's motion to appoint a spokesperson

KWAZULU-NATAL — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has appointed Sithembiso Mshengu as his spokesperson. This is as he prepares to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mshengu's appointment was announced on Wednesday. He said that Mshengu was appointed to handle his crisis communication, related to the Madlanga Commission and other issues.

According to Sunday World, Mshengu worked as a mayoral spokesperson under former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo. He was also a part of the CR17 faction, which countered the influence of the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) faction. Mshengu was appointed to the Provincial Legislature in 2019 in the province where he served in the environmental affairs portfolio committee. He lost his post in 2024 after the MK Party dominated the votes in KwaZulu-Natal during the 2024 general elections.

What you need to know about Senzo Mchunu

What did South Africans say?

Nerixens commenting on X roasted Mchunu.

Sindasne said:

"The damage is already done, but as they always say, it's not over until the fat lady sings."

Lucas said:

"What is there to save, really? He will lead the ANC, but that ANC will not be in government. There's nothing to salvage."

Cornelius Khosana said:

"The die is already cast after his appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee."

Tholani Ndabandaba said:

"Desperate times call for desperate measures."

Minister of South Africa said:

"Nothing left to spin and salvage. Senzo Mchunu threw his political career into the hands of criminals. Let them continue to sponsor him and later share a prison cell."

