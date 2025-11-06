Senzo Mchunu Appoints Spokesperson As He Prepares for Madlanga Commission
- Embattled Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has appointed someone to speak on his behalf in the build-up to his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Mchunu testified before the Ad Hoc Committee recently about his role in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
- Mchunu's spokesperson is a former spin doctor, and South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's motion to appoint a spokesperson
KWAZULU-NATAL — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has appointed Sithembiso Mshengu as his spokesperson. This is as he prepares to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Mshengu's appointment was announced on Wednesday. He said that Mshengu was appointed to handle his crisis communication, related to the Madlanga Commission and other issues.
According to Sunday World, Mshengu worked as a mayoral spokesperson under former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo. He was also a part of the CR17 faction, which countered the influence of the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) faction. Mshengu was appointed to the Provincial Legislature in 2019 in the province where he served in the environmental affairs portfolio committee. He lost his post in 2024 after the MK Party dominated the votes in KwaZulu-Natal during the 2024 general elections.
What you need to know about Senzo Mchunu
- Mchunu lamented the deadly Westbury shooting, which claimed two lives after seven teenagers were shot and killed on 21 October 2025
- Former Police Minister Bheki Cele alleged that Mchunu sought funding from suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi Matlala for his bid to become president
- Mchunu was also linked to Katiso Molefe, the suspected cartel leader who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody
- Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said when he appeared before the As Hoc Committee that Senzo Mchunu did not assign him duties when he was appointed as the deputy minister
- Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini said that he forgave Mchunu for a raid that took place at his palace in Mashobeni
What did South Africans say?
Nerixens commenting on X roasted Mchunu.
Sindasne said:
"The damage is already done, but as they always say, it's not over until the fat lady sings."
Lucas said:
"What is there to save, really? He will lead the ANC, but that ANC will not be in government. There's nothing to salvage."
Cornelius Khosana said:
"The die is already cast after his appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee."
Tholani Ndabandaba said:
"Desperate times call for desperate measures."
Minister of South Africa said:
"Nothing left to spin and salvage. Senzo Mchunu threw his political career into the hands of criminals. Let them continue to sponsor him and later share a prison cell."
Senzo Mchunu takes full responsibility for PKTT letter
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu took full responsibility for writing the letter that disbanded the Political Killings Task Team.
Mchunu made the admission when he testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and confirmed that he wrote it.
