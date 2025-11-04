Shadrack Sibiya’s Bodyguard Allegedly Visited KT Molefe’s House Before Arrest

CCTV footage showed how one of the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya's subordinates was at the house of suspected caetel boss Katiso Molefe

Molefe was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart, and days before the arrest, a visit took place

The clip shows the subordinate receiving a white bag from Molefe and walking back to his car

PRETORIA — As Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo continued his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, he revealed an alleged connection between suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso "KT" Molefe.

According to News24, Khumalo appeared before the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry on 4 November 2025 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the public hearings are being held. He said that one of Sibiya's subordinates visited the house of Molefe, 10 days before he was arrested for the murder of engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times in a mistaken identity case.

Khumalo discusses CCTV footage

Khumalo said that Sibiya's subordinate visited Molefe's house, 10 days before he was arrested for Swarts' murder on 6 December 2024. In the clip, the subordinate arrives at Molefe's house. Ten minutes later, he emerges from the house with a white bag and walks with Molefe.

Khumalo said that he was not certain what was in the bag. However, he surmised that it could have been carrying something of value. The vehicle the subordinate used to visit Molefe was found to be attached to the deputy national commission for crime detection's office.

