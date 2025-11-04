Shadrack Sibiya’s Bodyguard Allegedly Visited KT Molefe’s House Before Arrest
CCTV footage showed how one of the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya's subordinates was at the house of suspected caetel boss Katiso Molefe
Molefe was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart, and days before the arrest, a visit took place
The clip shows the subordinate receiving a white bag from Molefe and walking back to his car
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA — As Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo continued his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, he revealed an alleged connection between suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso "KT" Molefe.
According to News24, Khumalo appeared before the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry on 4 November 2025 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the public hearings are being held. He said that one of Sibiya's subordinates visited the house of Molefe, 10 days before he was arrested for the murder of engineer Armand Swart, who was shot 23 times in a mistaken identity case.
Khumalo discusses CCTV footage
Khumalo said that Sibiya's subordinate visited Molefe's house, 10 days before he was arrested for Swarts' murder on 6 December 2024. In the clip, the subordinate arrives at Molefe's house. Ten minutes later, he emerges from the house with a white bag and walks with Molefe.
Khumalo said that he was not certain what was in the bag. However, he surmised that it could have been carrying something of value. The vehicle the subordinate used to visit Molefe was found to be attached to the deputy national commission for crime detection's office.
What you need to know about KT Molefe
- KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that five criminal cartels were operating in the country, and Molefe was identified as one of the cartels' bosses
- Molefe was given R400,000 bail when he appeared before the Johannesburg High Court to appeal an earlier ruling about his bail application
- Evidence emerged that Molefe allegedly ordered the hit on Armand as a witness took the stand at the Madlanga Commission
- Chief Justice Mandisa Maya addressed allegations that the Deputy Judge President, Aubrey Ledwaba, received a R2.5 million bribe to release Molefe on bail
- A former member of the Political Killings Task Team testified and said that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has ties to Molefe
Former Hawks Head linked to Molefe
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the former head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, was allegedly linked to Molefe. A witness made the startling allegation when he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The witness, the Hawks’ Divisional Commander of the National Priority Offences Operations, said that the address for Molefe’s house allegedly came from Lebeya. He said that he later discovered that the address Lebeya said a Hawks operation was happening at was Molefe’s house.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.