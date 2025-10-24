The Deputy Judge President, Aubrey Ledwaba, has slammed allegations that he received R2.5 million to release murder accused Katiso Molefe on bail

Molefe was accused of killing DJ Sumbody and was arrested earlier this year, and after multiple court appearances, he was given R120,000 bail

The Chief Justice Mandisa Maya said in a statement that the allegations will be investigated, and South Africans were disappointed

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Aubrey Ledwaba was accused of receiving money from KT Molefe. Image: Heeman Verwey/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — Chief Justice Mandisa Maya addressed the allegations that Deputy Chief Justice Aubrey Ledwaba allegedly received R2.5 million to release murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe. Ledwaba denied the allegations.

Maya released a statement on 23 October 2025. This was after Witness A testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 21 October that Molefe earmarked R2.5 million to secure bail after he had been incarcerated for months.

What did Chief Justice Maya say?

Maya said that the allegations, even though they have not been tested and proved, have the potential to jeopardise the judiciary's integrity. She called on anyone who has evidence of a judge's misconduct to complain to the judge with the Judicial Conduct Committee of the Judicial Service Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Maya also said that she discussed the allegations with Ledwaba, who denied receiving any money to grant Molefe bail. Maya also discussed the possibility of granting him special leave until the Madlanga Commission has been finalised.

What you need to know about Katiso Molefe

A witness implicated Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X weighed in on Ledwaba's refusal to step down.

Thabo Rehlamfu said:

"He refused because the conditions required of him are to stay inside."

Williams asked:

"How will the public have trust in the judiciary when a thug is presiding over judicial matters?"

Maphanga Maseko said:

CJ Maya had a chance to defend the bench, and she blinked. Ledwaba's refusal to step aside isn't defiance. It's rot."

Vusumuzi said:

"Public trust was lost a long time ago."

Julius Malema responds to KT Molefe link allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema responded to the allegations that he was linked to an associate of Molefe.

Malema posted a tweet in which he attached an image of himself laughing. He said that he would never be caught in shady places.

Source: Briefly News