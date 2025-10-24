Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba Accused of Receiving R2.5 Million To Release KT Molefe
- The Deputy Judge President, Aubrey Ledwaba, has slammed allegations that he received R2.5 million to release murder accused Katiso Molefe on bail
- Molefe was accused of killing DJ Sumbody and was arrested earlier this year, and after multiple court appearances, he was given R120,000 bail
- The Chief Justice Mandisa Maya said in a statement that the allegations will be investigated, and South Africans were disappointed
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — Chief Justice Mandisa Maya addressed the allegations that Deputy Chief Justice Aubrey Ledwaba allegedly received R2.5 million to release murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe. Ledwaba denied the allegations.
Maya released a statement on 23 October 2025. This was after Witness A testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 21 October that Molefe earmarked R2.5 million to secure bail after he had been incarcerated for months.
What did Chief Justice Maya say?
Maya said that the allegations, even though they have not been tested and proved, have the potential to jeopardise the judiciary's integrity. She called on anyone who has evidence of a judge's misconduct to complain to the judge with the Judicial Conduct Committee of the Judicial Service Commission.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Maya also said that she discussed the allegations with Ledwaba, who denied receiving any money to grant Molefe bail. Maya also discussed the possibility of granting him special leave until the Madlanga Commission has been finalised.
What you need to know about Katiso Molefe
- Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo testified that Molefe was the alleged head of one of the five criminal cartels operating in the country
- The Johannesburg Magistrates' Court granted Molefe R400,000 bail after it overruled a previous court ruling
- National Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that Patriotic Alliance Deputy President Kenny Kunene visited Molefe's house twice
- New evidence emerging at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry suggested that Molefe allegedly ordered the hit on Armand Swart
- A witness testified that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was allegedly linked to an associate of Molefe
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on X weighed in on Ledwaba's refusal to step down.
Thabo Rehlamfu said:
"He refused because the conditions required of him are to stay inside."
Williams asked:
"How will the public have trust in the judiciary when a thug is presiding over judicial matters?"
Maphanga Maseko said:
CJ Maya had a chance to defend the bench, and she blinked. Ledwaba's refusal to step aside isn't defiance. It's rot."
Vusumuzi said:
"Public trust was lost a long time ago."
Julius Malema responds to KT Molefe link allegations
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema responded to the allegations that he was linked to an associate of Molefe.
Malema posted a tweet in which he attached an image of himself laughing. He said that he would never be caught in shady places.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.