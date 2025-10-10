Fannie Masemola Says Kenny Kunene Was at KT Molefe’s House 2 Times
- The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, testified at the Ad hoc Committee about Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene at Katiso Molefe's house
- Kunene was at the house of Molefe when Molefe was arrested in July 2025 for the murder of DJ Sumbody
- Masemola said that it was not the first time Kunene was at Molefe's house, and South Africans were not surprised
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masekmola testified at the Ad Hoc Committee on 10 October 2025 that Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene was at murder-accused Katiso Molefe's house more than once.
Masemola testifies as the second witness after Kwazulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified. David Mokgohloa posted the video on his @KgoshiKgwadi X account. Malema had asked Masemola about the day Kunene was found at Molefe's house. Kunene had said that he was there with a journalist to assist in giving them an exclusive story for his publication.
Kunene went to Molefe's house twice
Masemola said that the police found Kunene and a journalist at the house, though he did not know who the journalist was. Masemola said that it was the second time Kunene was found at Katiso Molefe's house. The first time was during an undated visit by the police who found him at the gate.
View the X video here:
Kenny Kunene's link with Molefe
Kunene defended the reason why he was at Molefe's house and denied that he had ties to Molefe. Molefe was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody. This was after he was released on bail for the murder of a Vereeniging-based engineer, Armand Swart.
Kunene resigned from his post as the Johannesburg MMC of Transport, and the PA's president, Gayton McKenzie, suspended him from political activity. An investigation into his alleged ties with Molefe was launched. However, the party cleared him of wrongdoing.
Panyaza Lesufi responds to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations that Crime Prevention Wardens are illegal
Kunene was then reinstated as a member of the Johannesburg council. Shortly afterwards, he was reinstated as the MMC after the PA threatened to pull out of all coalitions with the African National Congress.
EFF MP Sinawo Thambo said that Kunene allegedly paid Molefe's bail. These allegations are unverified.
South Africans not surprised
Nertizens commenting on X gave their opinions on Kunene's alleged association with Molefe.
Sibulele Diko said:
"Under the PA, we are led by the 26 gang."
Son of A'lars said:
"I had high hopes for Masemola. Seems to have been complicit and an observer of many things."
Yknipg said:
"Whoever investigated and cleared him should be investigated too."
Inspiry Day said:
"Very thick plots here."
Joe Nkosi said:
"He is defeated."
ActionSA MP slams Masemola
In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James slammed Masemola. She accused him of not protecting South Africa from drug cartels.
James questioned Masmeola about Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team. She said that while she respected him as the National Commissioner, he could not claim to be above reproach.
